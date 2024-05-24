"Your best work is still in u" — Erykah Badu reacts to Lauryn Hill topping Apple's 100 Best Albums list

Singer and Songwriter Erykah Badu praised Lauryn Hill after the latter topped Apple Music's recently released list of 100 Best Albums of All Time. Apple released the entire list of the greatest albums of all time with Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill topping it.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 22), Badu congratulated Hill on being given such an honor by Apple. She captioned the post by motivating her to do even better in the future and suggesting that her 'best work' hasn't been out yet.

"@mslaurynhill Your best work is still in u. I see u," the Instagram video was captioned.

Erykah Badu posts on Instagram to congratulate Lauryn Hill on her achievement

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lauryn Hill received one of the biggest honors from Apple when the technological giant declared her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, as #1 in Apple's list of top 100 Best Albums of All Time.

In an Instagram post on May 22, Erykah Badu celebrated Hill's honor and lauded her achievements and talents. The post also contained a video of Hill's celebratory dinner held in New York.

"We celebrate you,” Badu wrote in the caption. “You weathered the storm L boogie. @mslaurynhill Your best work is still in u. I see u,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In a statement to Apple Music, Hill also acknowledged the multitude of people who have sacrificed their love and time and given her love to help her achieve that pedestal in life as an artist. Hill commented—

"This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love."

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the first and the only solo studio album by her and was released on August 25, 1998. The album is a concoction of neo-soul and R&B with an undertone of hip-hop and reggae in many songs.

The lyrics talk about a mix of God, love, and inner turmoil within her former group of refugees. Moreover, the songs also deal with her mental state during her pregnancy.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill hit #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart in the debut week itself and sold over 422,000 copies in its first week. At the 1999 Grammys, the album earned 10 nominations and won 5 out of them. This made the singer the first-ever woman to receive so many nominations and victories in one night at the Grammys.

At present, the album has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the highest-selling albums of all time, and the best-selling music album by a female rapper.

What other albums make the top ten of Apple Music's 100 Best Albums of All Time list?

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill isn't the only iconic album in Apple Music's list of 100 Best Albums of All Time.

The full list contained an assortment of miscellaneous records, ranging from Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) to Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run and Michael Jackson's Thriller.

On its official website, Apple has also stated that the list is independent of the streaming numbers on any streaming site and is made by the collaboration and expert opinions of a multitude of songwriters, editors, producers, and industry experts. Here's the list of the top ten albums:

10. Lemonade (2016), Beyoncé

9. Nevermind (1991), Nirvana

8. Back to Black (2006), Amy Winehouse

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life (1976), Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde (2016), Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain (1984), Prince & The Revolution

3. Abbey Road (1969), The Beatles

2. Thriller (1982), Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Lauryn Hill

Additionally, Apple Music had another surprise for the die-hard music fans out there. Composed by a group of music experts, Apple created 100 audio vignettes narrating the story behind the selection of every album and justifying its position on the list.