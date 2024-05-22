"Michael Jackson snubbed" — Internet reacts as Lauryn Hill tops Apple Music's list of Top 100 Best Albums of all time list

Apple Music has finally unveiled its Top 10 picks for the "Best Albums of all time" list. Lauryn Hill has topped the list with her 1998 debut, titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

This studio album is the only full-length solo career project Lauren Hill has ever released, and it would later be regarded as one of the most influential works of art ever created. The album would go on to win her five Grammys at the 41st Annual Grammy Award ceremony, which included:

Best R&B Album {for 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'} Best R&B Song {for 'Doo Wop (That Thing)'} Best Female R&B Vocal Performance {for 'Doo Wop (That Thing)'} Best New Artist Album of the Year {for 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'}

Bagging these five awards made Lauryn the first woman to win five or more awards in a single night, with the Grammys crediting The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as the first hip-hop album to earn "Album Of The Year".

Many have taken to the comment section of Apple Music's announcement post to share what they felt about the streaming service ranking Lauryn over artists like Michael Jackson. One user even went as far as to state that Apple had supposedly "snubbed" MJ with their Top 100 list.

Many Michael Jackson fans appeared to be unhappy with their favorite artist not taking the top spot for one of the Best Albums of all time. Netizens were found expressing their negative stance against The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill being ranked higher than Thriller in the comment section of Apple Music's announcement post on X.

"One of the most overrated albums ever y’all gave her number 1 because she made 1 mid album," said one user.

"Is this album is one of the best ever made? YES. but is it THEE best album ever made? NO," another user highlighted.

"Best 6 song run of all time," a user commented highlighting Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' tracklist.

Many came in defense of Lauryn's debut album, claiming the project had a massive influence on the hip-hop and R&B music industry, citing how they believe the top spot was well awarded to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

"One of the best albums of all time. Merged hip hop, soul and r&b to create a timeless classic that she still tours off today without having to drop a follow up. Changed the game and inspired countless artists after her including Adele, Kanye, etc. This is more than deserved. GOAT," one user explained.

"I love The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It is without a doubt a masterpiece, but I just don’t believe that there’s any albums that come close to being better than Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Bad, and Thriller Albums," another user commented.

"I Agree with this one. No other album has had the influence and impact at a pivotal time in the genre. She made this in the middle of the golden era of hip hop and it was like a nuclear bomb, backpackers, gangstas, purest, pop music listeners all agreed at one time this is a classic.. substance, flow, lyrics, timing, Similes, entendres, hooks- It is one of hip hops, along with countless others- A grown jewel for what hip hop should be! And… she only dropped 1 studio album ever," said another Lauryn Hill fan.

Music fans divided as Apple ranks Lauryn Hill over Michael Jackson for the Best Album of all time

Apple ranking Lauryn's debut album over Michael Jackson's 1982 Thriller, which many believe to be the most influential piece of work MJ had ever released, has his entire fanbase riled up online.

MJ's third studio album played a major role in his historic win at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards, where he became the only artist to go home with eight wins in one night, namely:

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) Best Recording For Children {for 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial'} Best R&B Song {for 'Billie Jean'} Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male {for 'Billie Jean'} Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male {for 'Beat It'} Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male {for 'Thriller'} Album of the Year {for 'Thriller'} Record of the Year {for 'Beat It'}

Many were found to highlight the several accolades that Thriller has received, with a focus being placed on the fact that Michael Jackson sold over 70 million records worldwide, making MJ's third solo project the best-selling album of all time.

Lauryn Hill fans would dismiss these stats by highlighting that her project was one of the greatest solo debuts ever witnessed in history, building on the idea that the 48-year-old artist has yet to release a follow-up album.

Even Apple Music's Zane Lowe expressed why he believes The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is a "timeless" classic that resonates with everybody who hears it when stating his reason for giving this project the number one spot.

"This album doesn’t just resonate with the people who were around when it came out and who hold it dear. It has not dated, not even a fraction. In fact, it feels more fresh and more relevant the more you listen to it… There are a lot of young artists hearing it, and it’s becoming part of their artistic DNA. It’s inspiring and influencing them… It’s timeless." - Zane Lowe explained.

As viewers continue to witness a back-and-forth debate among fans and the music community on which of the two artists should have bagged the top spot on Apple Music's "Best Albums of all Time," here is the entire Top 10 list that was released today:

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill - Lauryn Hill

Thriller - Michael Jackson

Abbey Road - The Beatles

Purple Rain - Prince & The Revolution

Blonde - Frank Ocean

Songs in the Key of Life - Stevie Wonder

good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) - Kendrick Lamar

Back to Black - Amy Winehouse

Nevermind - Nirvana

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Among the many albums that were found on their Top 100 list, notable artists that made the cut included Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Radiohead, Beyonce, Drake, 2pac, Billie Eilish, and more. The entire list can be viewed on Apple Music's official website.