Kaytranada announces official tracklist for upcoming album ‘Timeless’- All you need to know

Kaytranada's (Louis Kevin Celestin) upcoming album Timeless finally has a release date set for June 7, 2024, as per the project's listing on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

On May 22, while responding to a fan who was seemingly requesting Kay drop the album soon, the Canadian rapper and producer responded by insinuating a release in three weeks. Less than a few hours later, the project was listed on DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) with an official countdown set to expire on June 7.

The listing also confirms the LP will be stacked with features from artists like Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, and more. The complete tracklist for Kaytranada's third official studio album has been provided below:

Pressure Spit It Out (Feat. Rochelle Jordan) Call U Up (Feat. Lou Phelps) Weird (Feat. Durand Bernarr) Dance Dance Dance Dance Feel A Way (Feat. Don Toliver) Still (Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson) Video (Feat. Ravyn Lenae) Seemingly Drip Sweat (Feat. Channel Tres) Hold On (Feat. Dawn Richard) Please Babe Stepped On More Than A Little Bit (Feat. Tinashe) Do 2 Me (Feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR) Witchy (Feat. Childish Gambino) Lover/Friend Wasted Words (Feat. Thundercat) Snap My Finger (Feat. PinkPantheress) Stuntin (Feat. Channel Tres) Out Of Luck (Feat. Mariah The Scientist)

Everything we know about Kaytranada's upcoming studio album Timeless

Kaytranada's Timeless is his first solo full-length project in the past five years, following up on 2019’s Bubba. This project was commercially and critically quite successful, going on to win Kay two Grammys at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Kay was awarded "Best Dance/Electronic Album" for Bubba and "Best Dance Recording" for the single 10%. Similar to how his 2019 Sophomore album was influenced by genres like R&B, Afro-trap, and house, his latest album seems to draw more heavily on EDM, Lo-Fi, and house music, as seen from the singles he's already released.

On December 1, 2023, Kay released the first single for this album, titled Stuntin, which was uploaded as a visualizer to his official YouTube channel, which features a performance from Channel Tres. The track revolves around themes of luxury, wealth, intimacy, and success, best evidenced in lines like:

"Diamonds on every hand, mm-mhm / I'm Prince in these leather pants / No, I don't give a damn, I get it from the motherland / Keep 'em standin', they gon' manage, yeah, the streets goin' up"

The second single to be released for this project was Lover/Friend, featuring Rochelle Jordan, who floats over the electric Kaytranada production, with the song diving into themes of relationships, love, and intimacy. Notable lines from this single include:

"Waitin' for me, I'm waitin' for you / Why we pause when we feel the emotion? / This attention, that affection / If you throw it, I'll hit it back to you"

The single was initially uploaded to YouTube as a visualizer but has since been released to all DSPs independently by Kay under an exclusive license to RCA Records. Check out the visualizer for Lover/Friends below.

Leading up to the release of Timeless, Kay released the duo project KAYTRAMINÉ alongside Aminé back in May 2023. The 11-track LP was filled with bouncy energy, featuring artists like Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, and more.

To assist his upcoming album, Kaytranada has included merchandise on his official website, which was recently updated as per a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Besides the pre-save links for Timeless, Kay has also listed a single, "Black Tee," for the album, which interested fans can pre-order for $50.

A screenshot of the "Black Tee - Merch" that Kaytranada has listed on his website for 'Timeless' (Image via www.kaytranadamerch.com)

Kaytranda will also be headed on tour this summer as a headliner for the All Points East Music Festival, which will find the producer performing hit tracks from his discography alongside a lineup that includes artists like Victoria Monet, Channel Tres, Thundercat, Jyoty, and more.

Interested fans can head over to Ticketmaster's official website to cop a pass for the festival, with ticket prices ranging between £63.15 and £165.75.