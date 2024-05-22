Senses Fail and Saves the Day 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

On May 21, 2024, rock bands Senses Fail and Saves the Day announced the 2024 'New Jersey vs. The World' tour. Featuring Narrow Head as support, the tour is scheduled to be held from November 5 to December 8 in venues across the mainland United States and Canada.

The upcoming tour will include concerts in Toronto, Montreal, Dallas, and San Francisco, among other cities. The presale for the tour will begin on May 22, 2024, at 11 am CDT. The Live Nation presale code is SOUNDCHECK. A Ticketmaster presale will also be available.

General tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster from May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this article's writing.

Senses Fail and Saves the Day 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Senses Fail and Saves the Day 2024 North American tour dates and venues are given below:

November 5, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

November 6, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

November 8, 2024– Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

November 9, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at The Beacham

November 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

November 12, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount

November 13, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

November 15, 2024 – Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater

November 16, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

November 17, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

November 19, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Beanfield

November 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall

November 22, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew’s Hall

November 23, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues

November 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

November 26, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

November 27, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

November 29, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ogden Theatre

November 30, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

December 2, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

December 3, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

December 5, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom

December 6, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

December 7, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

December 8, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theater

Ahead of the tour, Senses Fail is scheduled to perform at several festivals, and there will be a brief Australia tour with Story of the Year and Crimson Eyes in August. The festival performances start with appearances at the Phase Fest 2024 and Four Chord Musical Festival 10.

After the two fest appearances and the Australia tour, Senses Fail is scheduled to perform at the Ohio is for Lovers Fest 2024 on September 7, 2024, at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The festival's lineup includes bands such as Hawthorne Heights, Silverstein, and Knuckle Puck, among others.

Subsequently, both Senses Fail and Saves the Day are scheduled to perform at the When We Were Young festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. The festival will also feature performances by bands such as Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.