Lenny Kravitz ‘Blue Electric Light’ Las Vegas Residency shows: Presale Code, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know

Lenny Kravitz ‘Blue Electric Light’ Las Vegas Residency shows are scheduled to be held from October 18, 2024, to October 24, 2024, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The residency is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

The singer announced the new residency via a post on his official X page on May 20, 2024:

Presale for the residency starts on May 21, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT with a Citibank Cardholder exclusive presale, which can accessed with a valid Citibank debit or credit card.

On May 22, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT, there will be an Artist presale followed by a Live Nation presale on May 23, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT. The presale code for Live Nation is SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, on May 23, 2024, there will be a number of other presales available, including Ticketmaster and SiriusXM presales.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 24, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Lenny Kravitz ‘Blue Electric Light’ Las Vegas Residency shows dates and venue

The dates for the Lenny Kravitz ‘Blue Electric Light’ Las Vegas Residency shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas are given below:

October 18, 2024

October 9, 2024

October 23, 2024

October 24, 2024

October 25, 2024

October 26, 2024

Lenny Kravitz will release his latest studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, 2024, via Roxie Records, with BMG Rights Management handling distribution. The album will be the singer's twelfth studio album overall and his first since 2018's Raise Vibration.

Lenny Kravitz elaborated on his upcoming album in a statement while attending the Grammy Awards ceremony pre-show E! Live from the Red Carpet, stating:

"It’s kind of like the record I didn’t make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule. So it’s really fun. I didn’t get my record deal until I was 23. So I had left that sort of vibe and moved on and this is a little step in that direction. It’s nice to celebrate that time."

Ahead of the residency shows, Lenny Kravitz will perform across Europe in a number of festivals and stand-alone concert shows. The dates and venues of these are also given below:

June 23, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Sporthalle

June 26, 2024 - Sandefjord, Norway at By The Pond Festival

June 27, 2024 - Hamar, Norway at Vikingskipet Open Air

June 29, 2024 - Odense, Denmark at Tinderbox Festival

July 1, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

July 4, 2024 - Werchter, Belgium at Rock Werchter Festival

July 5, 2024 - Belfort, France at Les Eurockennees Festival

July 7, 2024 - Arras, France at Main Square Festival

July 10, 2024 - Aix-les-Bains, France at Musilac Festival

July 12, 2024 - Lucca, Italy at Lucca Summer Festival

July 13, 2024 - Perugia (Umbria), Italy at Umbria Jazz Festival

July 15, 204 - Lucarno, Switzerland at Moon and Stars Festival

July 16, 2024 - Montreux, Switzerland at Montreux Jazz Festival

July 19, 2024 - Ostrava, Czech Republic at Colours of Ostrava

July 21, 2024 - Krakow, Poland at Tauron Arena

July 23, 2024 - Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

July 25, 2024 - Stuttgart, Germany at Jazzopen Festival

July 28, 2024 - Pula, Croatia at Pula Arena

July 30, 2024 - Budapest, Hungary at Budapest Arena

August 2, 2024 - Athens, Greece at Athens Rock Festival

August 4, 2024 - Ohrid, Macedonia at SRC Bijannini Izvori City Stadium

August 6, 2024 - Burgas, Bulgaria at Port of Burgas

August 9, 2024 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania at Untold Festival

August 11, 2024 - Clam Castle, Austria at Clam Live - Burg Clam

August 13, 2024 - Lido di Camaiore, Italy at Bussoladomani

August 15, 2024 - Monte - Carlo, Monaco at Sporting Club

August 16, 2024 - Monte - Carlo, Monaco at Sporting Club

Lenny Kravitz is best known for his third studio album, Are You Gonna Go My Way, which was released on March 9, 1993, via Virgin Music. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian and UK charts, among others.