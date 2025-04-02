"He can't outrap Kendrick or Cole on his best day"- Debate ensues as internet reacts to Kanye dissing J. Cole

Kanye West recently created headlines for a lineup of posts he shared through his official page on X (formerly Twitter), on April 1, 2025, seemingly dissing J. Cole. In one such tweet, he wrote that no one is even listening to J. Cole anymore.

In another post, Ye reshared a clip posted by a fan, which was a music video of Cole’s collaborative single Johnny P’s Caddy, with Benny the Butcher. The fan wrote alongside the video:

“J. Cole spared Kendrick he is no match for him.”

Kanye West then expressed his opinion about J. Cole on X as he wrote:

“I hate J Cole music so much. It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole. I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.”

Apart from this, Ye recalled a meeting with Drake in the past, where the latter reportedly addressed his feelings behind giving an opportunity to J. Cole in the hip-hop industry. Ye referred to the same and said:

“When I met up with Drake during Donda most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform and I was saying how much I loved Future.”

While J. Cole has not responded to Kanye West until now, netizens took to the comments section of an Instagram post by DJ Akademiks to share their reactions to the same. One of them claimed that Kanye cannot surpass Cole or Lamar when it comes to rapping and wrote:

“I never seen a man so thirsty to get cooked. I love Ye but he can’t outrap Kendrick or Cole on his best day.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/akademiks)

Among other responses, people were spotted comparing Ye and Cole. On the other hand, others reacted by seemingly demanding a response from Cole for everything that was said by Ye.

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Kanye West and J. Cole’s relationship has gone through various ups and downs

According to Vibe magazine, Ye and Cole’s relationship dates back to the time when the latter made his debut with a mixtape titled The Come Up. Kanye West served as a producer for most of the beats in the tracks included under the mixtape.

The duo’s first collaboration happened in Jay-Z’s album The Blueprint 3, where Cole was featured on A Star is Born, produced by Ye. In an interview with Vulture in 2010, Cole addressed his willingness to work with Ye for another time and said:

“I would love to work with him on a major scale. Not just a song here or a song there I would love to do something extraordinary with him, but I feel like I gotta step my game up and kind of earn my spot before I can worry about that.”

Cole later sampled Ye’s song The New Workout Plan in a single titled Work Out, which was released a year later. In addition, Cole and Kanye West served as co-producers for a single of Pusha T, titled M.P.A.

However, Ye released a phone conversation with Cole through X (formerly Twitter) around seven years ago. While Kanye clarified in the post that it was not a diss, Cole was seemingly not happy with the same, as he told Angie Martinez in an interview:

“He called me, but I would’ve never posted that or tell him to post that.”

Kanye West’s latest tweets about Cole are trending everywhere. However, the latter is yet to share a response to the same.

