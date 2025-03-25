"Never seen him out of character"— Internet reacts as Omarion urges fans to stand up during his concert performance

Omarion, also known as Omari Ishmael Grandberry, is trending on different platforms after he was spotted frequently telling the audience to get up and watch his performance in Virginia on March 22, 2025.

Ad

The show was a part of the ongoing Millennium Tour, which was announced in November last year. The singer is being accompanied by Bow Wow and Trey Songz, as per a report by Billboard on November 20, 2024.

Ad

Trending

A video from the Millennium Tour is also going viral, where Omari can be seen on stage, and he suddenly approaches the audience with the microphone in his hand, telling them to stand up.

“All of y’all get your a*s up! Get up, get up, get up I said. Get up. It’s a concert. Get the f**k up!” he was heard saying in the clip.

Ad

While the video has started trending everywhere, Omarion has not shared any response to the same or addressed the reasons for asking the audience to stand up. Netizens took to the comments of The Shade Room’s Instagram post to share their reactions to Omari’s clip. One of them alleged that Omari never appeared like this in the past.

“Never seen him out of character y’all must have really p**sed him off [laughing emoji],” a fan wrote.

Ad

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

The responses continued, with users questioning the reasons for Omarion's behavior, with a few of them saying that it is their wish how they want to enjoy the performance. A few others alleged that people were possibly not interested in listening to him.

Ad

Online responses (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Omarion’s The Millennium Tour started earlier this month

As mentioned, Omarion’s tour was confirmed back in November 2024. The Black Promoters Collective served as a producer of the tour, and the company CEO, Gary Guidry, said at the time that they were aiming to bring the “energy and nostalgia” to leave an impression on the general public.

Ad

Bow Wow, also known as Shad Gregory Moss, who is accompanying Ishmael Granberry on the tour, signed with Seth Shomes’ company Day After Day Productions to represent the same.

Shad also said that he was excited to join DADP for the tour, expecting “continued growth” on both sides. Seth Shomes, the CEO of the booking agency, also told Billboard:

“Bow Wow’s undeniable talent and charisma make him a perfect fit for Day After Day and the passion we have for our clients. We’re honored to represent him and build upon his unique ability to create unforgettable live experiences for his fans around the world.”

Ad

Ad

The presale of the tickets began the month after the tour was announced. The first show was held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on March 7, 2025, and the tour will stop at multiple locations, such as Fort Worth, Houston, Birmingham, Memphis, and more. The final show is scheduled for April 27 at the Los Angeles-based Kia Forum.

The ongoing tour has been creating headlines for different reasons. A report by The Source magazine on Tuesday, March 25, stated that Trey Songz was performing in North Carolina on March 23, 2025, when a fan suddenly went on stage. Trey was initially unaware that the anonymous individual was not associated with the tour, and the man was eventually taken away by the security.

Ad

Omarion was a part of the boy band B2K when the tour started in 2019, as per Target Center. He became the headliner around two years later, and it has featured multiple popular faces from the music industry making guest appearances, including Lil Scrappy and Keri Hilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback