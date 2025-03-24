What is NBA YoungBoy's real name? Internet reacts to rapper's alleged release from FCI Talladega jail

NBA YoungBoy is rumored to have come out of prison and the news started trending on different platforms from March 24, 2025. Notably, the rapper has not shared anything related to his alleged release from his side until now.

Ad

The news comes a few days after the Federal Bureau of Prisons database mentioned April 26, 2025, as the date when YoungBoy would be released from prison, as per XXL Magazine's report on March 20.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was originally supposed to come out on July 27 this year after he agreed to a plea deal related to a federal gun charge in Utah, which was updated to April as per XXL Magazine.

Ad

Trending

Ad

NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to 23 months after he reportedly pleaded guilty to gun charges. Apart from this, he accepted the blame for ten charges linked to a prescription drug fraud case in November, where he received a suspended prison sentence and was told to pay a fine of $25,000 at the same time.

Although an official confirmation is awaited, DJ Akademiks shared a photo of the prison records through his account on Instagram, which shows that Kentrell was reportedly released from prison. The picture also featured the name of FCI Talladega, where YoungBoy was being held before his alleged release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the reports of NBA YoungBoy’s release went viral everywhere, netizens shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). People also took to the comments section of FearBuck’s post on the platform, with one of them questioning why Kentrell has not released anything so far.

“Do people seriously care NBA YoungBoy hasn’t released anything good in so long,” a user wrote on X.

Ad

“Will be back in by next month,” a netizen stated.

“Six months he go back,” another X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, people seemingly expressed their happiness over Kentrell’s release from prison.

“The goat is back,” one person said.

“Finally dude is free,” another netizen commented on X.

“Greatest day in history man… Today should be a holiday,” another X user reacted.

Ad

NBA YoungBoy was sentenced on gun charges in December last year

As mentioned, Kentrell received a prison sentence of 23 months on charges related to gun possession in December 2024. The sentencing was associated with his arrest in 2020 on three counts each for drugs and stolen firearm possession, as per The New York Times September 2020 report.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested from Baton Rouge where he was filming a music video with 15 others and the authorities reportedly obtained firearms from the set. According to Variety, Kentrell was already serving a sentence on six counts of dangerous weapon possession since May 2024, leading to a decrease in his sentencing to almost 12 months.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

XXL Magazine obtained the prison records in January this year, which claimed that Kentrell would be released on July 27, 2025. The conditions of Kentrell’s release included supervised release for 60 months alongside following ten more rules such as drug and alcohol screenings, and mental health and substance abuse evaluation.

Also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he has worked with record labels such as Motown Records and Atlantic Records. His last album, Don’t Try This at Home, came out around two years ago and debuted at number 5 on the US Billboard 200.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback