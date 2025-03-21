"Deliberately omitted Kendrick Lamar" — Internet reacts as Kanye reveals his list of '12 Rap Kings'

Kanye West recently created headlines due to his social media post, where he prepared a list of "12 Rap Kings." The post was shared through X (formerly Twitter) on March 21, 2025, and was deleted a few moments later for unknown reasons.

Notably, Ye also added his name to the second position and gave the first spot to Lil Wayne. The last position on the list was taken by Rakim, also known as William Michael Griffin Jr. Towards the end of the post, Ye wrote:

“am I missing any?”

Hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. was also included in Kanye West's list. The remaining spots were given to other popular personalities such as Jay-Z, Drake, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, 50 Cent, Eminem, LL Cool J, and Nas. While the names are going viral on different platforms, none of the rappers have responded until now.

On the other hand, netizens have already started sharing their responses to the viral post. One of them alleged on X (formerly Twitter) that Ye intentionally did not add Kendrick Lamar to the first position as he wrote:

“Deliberately omitted Kendrick Lamar on the first spot.”

While the original post is not available anymore, netizens also reacted below the comments section of a post shared by Akademiks TV on X. One of them described Kanye West's selections as a "crazy list" and alongside others who mentioned the names that were not added by Ye.

“YOU FORGOT SLICK RICK THATS IT”, a user wrote on X.

“Where is Cudi”, a netizen asked.

“Not a crazy list fr [laughing emoji]”, an X reaction mentioned.

However, a few others also showed their support for the list as they shared their reactions.

“Finally a list that makes sense”, one of the reactions read.

“Not mad about this list”, another netizen commented on X.

“That is accurate asf [fire emojis]”, an X user reacted.

Kanye West has targeted Kendrick Lamar on a few social media posts

Kanye West addressed his opinion of Lamar's track Not Like Us as he shared a now-deleted post on X on March 18, 2025, and wrote:

“I haaaaaated Not Like Us.”

Drake and Lamar created headlines last year when they had a rap battle, releasing multiple diss tracks aimed at each other's personal lives. One of them was Lamar's Not Like Us, which grabbed a spot on the Billboard charts.

Although Kendrick Lamar has not responded to Kanye West so far, the latter shared multiple tweets a day later, which have been deleted now. In the tweets, he targeted Playboi Carti's new album Music, which came out on March 14, 2025.

The album also included Future and Kendrick Lamar making guest appearances. In his second tweet, Ye wrote that Lamar was sounding "like a r*pist," and added:

“Noooobody has ever listened to Kendrick or knows any of his songs.”

Lamar performed Not Like Us at the Super Bowl LIX last month, and his performance video also broke records, receiving around 3.65 billion views worldwide, as per Complex. Apart from this, the performance also accumulated almost 100 million views on the official TikTok page of the NFL.

Kendrick's last album was GNX, which came out in November last year and grabbed a spot on top of different charts, including the US Billboard 200.

