"I need this episode like yesterday" — Internet reacts as Las Culturistas announces Lady Gaga as their next guest

Lady Gaga will be the next guest in the upcoming episode of Las Culturistas, which is scheduled to air on March 12, 2025. The podcast is hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and a glimpse of the trio's interview has gone viral on different platforms.

The video starts with a conversation between both the hosts where Rogers is heard saying:

“Tough to be speechless on a day when you have to record a podcast.”

Bowen responds and says that it feels unfair since he doesn't want to work on certain occasions. The clip then shifts to Matt Rogers, and he tells Yang:

“Honestly, Beau, maybe this has to be the series finale of Last Coach.”

The screen goes black at this point, and Lady Gaga's voice can be heard in the background. The video also revealed the airing date of the episode after Gaga tells the podcast hosts:

“I think what I realized making this album is there is a sound and a style and a way of creating music that I did come up with.”

While the clip teasing the upcoming conversation is trending on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One of them seemingly expressed excitement to watch the interview by writing:

“Lady Gaga on Las Culturistas? I need this episode like yesterday!”

Lady Gaga's fans were spotted reacting to her look in the video, with a few of them saying that they would not miss the new episode of the podcast.

“Looks stunning. Such a legend”, a user wrote on X.

“We will be watching”, a netizen stated.

“Can’t wait to hear her take on everything – this is gonna be iconic”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, users also reacted to the way Gaga was speaking in the video.

“Oooh and she is spitting bold truths! !! Own it Gaga!!! This is your dance floor”, one of the reactions reads.

“She’s so full of herself”, another netizen commented on X.

“Exciting episode coming soon!”, an X user reacted.

Lady Gaga confirms upcoming shows in Singapore

The American Horror Story star will be performing in Singapore for a few days in May 2025. A report by the Straits Times dated March 11, 2025, stated that four shows of Gaga are scheduled between May 18 and May 24, 2025, at the National Stadium.

Pre-sales would be starting from March 18, 2025, followed by the general ticket sale on March 21, 2025. The new shows are in support of Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, and she will additionally perform in Rio the same month after appearing in Mexico City on April 26, 2025, as per Movin 92.5.

Gaga's latest album, Mayhem, came out on March 7, 2025. The album has already received a positive response and has created streaming records on Spotify. It features 14 songs in the soundtrack, and two singles, Disease and Abracadabra, have already grabbed a spot on the Billboard charts.

