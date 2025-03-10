"Putting him on that nitro"- Internet reacts as Kanye urges Dave Blunts to 'stay alive' by introducing him to his trainer

Kanye West is trending on different platforms after he reportedly tried to help Dave Blunts by introducing the latter to his trainer. A screenshot of Ye's conversation with Dave was also shared by Fear Buck on X.

The screenshot shows Dave Blunts seemingly agreeing with Kanye West as Ye wrote in his message:

"Bout to listen. Do you mind if I connect you and my trainer. We need you to stay alive."

Notably, Dave Blunts has not responded to the viral screenshot so far. However, Ye created headlines for another reason last week when he shared a few tweets addressing Blunts, including one where he seemingly criticized Rolling Loud for letting Dave perform songs that speak about guns.

Rolling Loud also replied to Ye and wrote:

"His team told him that, not us."

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Fear Buck's point on X to share their reactions to Ye offering help to Dave to lose weight. One of them seemingly referred to the protein powder Nitro by writing:

"Putting him on that Nitro."

The replies continued, with a few people praising Kanye for what he was trying to do for Dave and a user also described Ye as a "lovely person."

"I actually love this", a user wrote on X.

"Ye is such a lovely person!", a netizen stated.

"Finally some positive shi from Ye", an X reaction mentioned.

People also appreciated Blunts for seemingly accepting help from Ye, alongside another saying that Dave was perfect in the way he is right now.

"Glad to see him accepting help", one of the reactions reads.

"He need a miracle not a trainer", another netizen commented on X.

"Dave Blunts aura comes from him being fat", an X user reacted.

Dave Blunts released a new single around a week ago

The Salt Lake City, Utah native dropped his latest song First Day Out The Hospital on February 28, 2025. The rapper also announced the arrival of the single's music video on YouTube as he shared an Instagram post with a glimpse a day later.

The single arrived on the same day when Dave Blunts shared an announcement through Instagram with a photo and wrote:

"I didn't come in the industry to make enemies I came to make good music and take care of my family however I will never let a [ninja emoji] or [woman emoji] play with my name First Day Out The Hospital drops tonight!"

The lyrics of the single also featured Dave addressing the time he was transported to the hospital in January this year. He was discharged last month and Blunts revealed the same with a video posted through his X account. The video shows Dave being taken out of the hospital and he also wrote in the caption:

"Demon home. First Day Out Last Day In I'm never going back to the hospital!"

Dave Blunts has released two albums last year, including Well Dude Here's My Thing and If I Could I Would. He is also known for his EPs such as Hungry for Fame, Stranded in Mexico, and Hopped the Border.

