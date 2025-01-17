Earlier this month, rapper Dave Blunts was admitted to the hospital after reportedly catching flu from a fan. Blunts even shared a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Meanwhile, on January 16, he shared a photo and video of himself sipping a beverage from a cup.

@FearedBuck further uploaded the post. In the tweet, the user assumed that Blunts was consuming "wock" just like many netizens. The tweet read:

"Dave Blunts still sipping Wock despite his recent health scare and being discharged from the hospital last week after a month-long stay 💀."

The post garnered massive reactions on X. The post gained more than 1.5 million views and over 7,000 likes. Here are some popular reactions found on the platform. A user wrote:

"PUT DOWN THE CUP💔."

Another user tweeted:

"He just promoting it he not really sippin , we never see him Po up nothing or crack no seals."

"His body weight can probably sustain a whole pint in one sitting to be honest," added a tweet.

"Bro body just filled with unreleased songs and wockesha," commented another netizen.

A number of other netizens took to X to express their concerns about rapper Dave Blunts. A user wrote on X:

"Bro this actually sad he needs to lock in and get healthy."

"You call it sipping, I call it dying," read a tweet.

"Bro just got out of the hospital and instantly started sipping again," mentioned a netizen.

While claims were made that he was drinking Wock, this isn't confirmed. However, Blunts has previously revealed that he consumed lean regularly for seven years, as per reports by The Mail, dated December 31.

Dave Blunts recently expressed displeasure after being filmed while he was lying in the hospital bed

While fans expressed concerns about Dave Blunts' health, he recently shared a photo of himself in hospital and in the caption he claimed that a 40-year-old man entered his hospital room and recorded him while he was sleeping.

Blunt, however, confirmed to his fans that he was taking care of his health and got flu, as aforementioned.

He further wrote:

"This sh*t is hard especially when 40 year old deadbeat fathers decide to record me at my lowest moment in the hospital but I'm not going to give up."

The caption also gave his health update, where he confirmed that he was doing better health-wise. It read:

"I promise I am 100% focused on bettering my health in 2025 and this setback is making me feel like I can't do it because every time I try something like this happens I had been doing so good by walking and standing up at my shows..."

The update came after he got rid of his purple tracksuit, suggesting better health. On December 25, he shared a couple of photos and a clip on Instagram suggesting the same. In the clip, Blunts was at a concert, throwing his tracksuit at the crowd.

According to The Independent, Dave Blunts has previously given his health updates to the public. In September 2024, in an interview, he revealed that he weighed 600 pounds and had to be hospitalized for heart failure.

