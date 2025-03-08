"You just had him yesterday, we ain't buying that" — Internet reacts as DDG claims he has been 'fighting for months' to see his son, Halo

DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is making headlines after alleging on social media that he is struggling to see his son, Halo. Notably, Halo was born from his marriage to Halle Bailey, and the duo separated last year.

Ad

DDG took to his official page on X to share a post that read:

"Been fighting to see my son for months now… shout out to all the Dads who try their best to be there. This sh*t s*cks."

The post has been deleted now, and Halle Bailey has not publicly responded. The controversy follows a viral video of Halo spotted with his father, wearing headphones.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Ad

The clip gained traction when Halo removed his headphones as his father's song started playing. On the other hand, Halo decided to keep the headphones on when NBA YoungBoy's songs were being played at the same time.

Although Darryl's post was deleted, The Shade Room obtained a glimpse of the tweet and shared it on Instagram. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to react to the viral tweet, with a user seemingly claiming that he was not ready to believe DDG, writing:

Ad

"Hush you just had him yesterday, we ain't buying that…"

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Among other responses, a user said that these kinds of problems should be hidden from everyone, alongside many others saying that they have seen the baby with Darryl on different occasions. Another person alleged that Darryl was trying to damage Halle's reputation.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship was trending for different reasons after divorce

DDG and Halle Bailey separated in October 2024, stating in a statement that they would continue co-parenting their child, Halo. A month after their split, Bailey criticized Darryl on X after he did a live-streaming session on Twitch featuring their son.

Ad

At the time, Bailey expressed her disapproval of her kid appearing in any live video, writing:

"I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town."

Ad

However, the former couple joined each other a month later on the occasion of their son's birthday and celebrated it together. Halle also shared photos on Instagram, including a picture of herself with Halo and another of the birthday cake. She captioned the post:

"God gave me the greatest gift in you. Time flies when you're having fun & mommy just can't believe that you're one."

Ad

On March 6, 2025, Halle posted a video on X showing that her son recognized her when Halle's film The Little Mermaid, where she portrayed the lead role, was being played on television. She captioned the video:

"Guys I'm crying he actually knows ariel is me."

Expand Tweet

DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship became public in 2022, and they continued making public appearances on different occasions. Their son, Halo, was born in January 2024, with Halle announcing his birth at the time through an Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback