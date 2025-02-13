"Kids don’t lie" — Internet reacts as Halo takes off headphones every time DDG played his songs but he kept them on during NBA YoungBoy song

A video of rapper DDG has been trending on social media where he can be spotted with his son, Halo, born from his relationship with actress and singer Halle Bailey. The video was seemingly recorded during a live-streaming session.

The viral clip shows Halo sitting on his father's lap with headphones in his ear and looking at random spots every time. Notably, Halo was spotted taking off the headphones whenever his father's song was being played.

The moment was frequently featured in the video but DDG, also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was focusing on his work without reacting to his son. There was a time when he put the headphones back on his son. However, Halo opted not to remove the headphones when he heard a song by NBA YoungBoy being played in the background.

While the clip has created headlines, DDG has not shared any response until now. However, netizens took to the comments section of a post by @scubaryan_ on X (formerly Twitter), which featured the artist with his son, to share their reactions to the viral moment. A user wrote that Darryl needs to quit his musical career since children always speak the truth.

"Kids don't lie. He gotta quit music now."

Among other responses, a user said that DDG's son was sharing his opinion about his father's songs alongside another saying that it is bad when an artist's son does not want to listen to his work.

"HALO JUST TOLD HIS DAD THAT HIS SONGS ARE TRASH", a user wrote on X.

"Bad when your own son doesn't want to hear it", another netizen stated.

"Teach em young and see what happens", one of the reactions reads.

Similar replies continued, with a few users writing that Halo knows everything about good music.

"Halo has great taste in music", an X reaction mentioned.

"Bro forcing him to listen to his song", another X reaction reads.

"Halo recognize real music", a netizen commented on X.

DDG and Halle Bailey celebrated their son's birthday last year

Although Halle and DDG separated in 2024, the duo joined to celebrate Halo's first birthday in December. The Little Mermaid star even shared an Instagram post at the time, where she added a few photos with her son alongside some glimpses of the birthday party decorations. The caption reads:

"Happy birthday to my halo. God gave me the greatest gift to you. Time flies when you're having fun & mommy just can't believe that you're one."

Halle Bailey and DDG's love story dates back to March 2022 when they were spotted together at Usher's Las Vegas residency and made their relationship official in the same month. They continued speaking about each other on different occasions and Bailey was even featured in the music video of DDG's single I Want You.

Halle confirmed in January last year that she had a son named Halo. However, the duo separated nine months later in October 2024, with Darryl saying that he and Bailey would continue to share a close friendship.

