"Why didn’t any past performers get one?" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar's entire Halftime performance now available on Spotify

Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX received a positive response from the audience. While the show has helped the rapper create new records for himself, the entire performance is now available on Spotify, as per a new update.

A screenshot from Spotify is also trending on different social media platforms and it shows that the entire audio runs for 13 minutes. Lamar has not shared any response or announcement from his side until now.

The latest news comes around two days after Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us recorded a rise in its streaming numbers by 430% on Spotify. The record was made around three hours after Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX.

Similar numbers were recorded on the same platform for singles such as Humble and All the Stars, with the former recording a surge of almost 300%, as per The Hollywood Reporter. It additionally contributed to a rise in streaming numbers for SZA, who also collaborated with Lamar at the Super Bowl.

Notably, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @ByDobson on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the new report of Lamar's Super Bowl performance available on Spotify. One of them questioned why Kendrick Lamar's past performances did not get a similar achievement and wrote:

"Why didn't any past performers get one? Man the jokes write themselves."

A few users stated that they might start using Spotify, addressing excitement to listen to the performance on the platform.

"Let me stream…" a user wrote on X.

"Yeah this might make me switch to Spotify fr", one of the reactions reads.

"I added this so fast; it's not even funny!!!!!", an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, a user stated that the industry was trying to keep Kendrick Lamar relevant with such reports alongside another asking why a song of such a long runtime was released.

"See what I'm saying they pushing this mf hard!!!! Never seen anything like this. An industry trying hard af to keep this n*gga relevant holy sh*t this ia crazy", an X user stated.

"Why did they make it one big song", another netizen commented.

"NOT ORGANIC !!! Force fed lmao . Bunch of sheep . lmao . This is all a Drake W . lol .", another X user reacted.

Kendrick Lamar adds new dates to his upcoming tour

Back in December last year, Kendrick Lamar announced the Grand National Tour, where he would be joined by SZA. The duo's latest tour comes around seven years after they went for another tour back in 2018, as per Pitchfork.

The tour is confirmed to start on April 19 this year at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Lamar has now added new dates that would be stopping by different locations in the UK and Europe. The tour will conclude at 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on August 9, 2025.

Four new dates have been added for the UK and European leg, and the shows are scheduled between July 8 and July 22, 2025. An Instagram post related to the new dates was also shared by Lamar around three days ago.

