"When the drunk homie want to freestyle in your ear" — Internet reacts to comedian Desi Banks educating a Super Bowl fan about Kendrick Lamar

Comedian Desi Banks attended Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance on February 9, 2025. He gained attention after sharing a video on social media the next day.

The video featured Banks explaining Lamar's song Not Like Us to an individual while the rapper was performing the track. Banks also wrote in the caption of the post:

"When You Go To The Super Bowl and Got to let them know About Kendrick!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

While the video started trending, netizens reacted to the same in the comments section of the post shared by Desi through X. One of them compared it to a drunk person doing a freestyle near an individual and wrote:

"When the drunk homie want to freestyle in your ear…"

Expand Tweet

Users were spotted sharing screenshots of the other person's facial expressions as Desi Banks spoke to him and addressed what the individual might be thinking at that moment.

""Man just let me enjoy the show"", a user wrote on X.

"Mans contemplating his life rn", one of the responses reads.

"Sheesh… Mans paid all that money and can't enjoy the show in peace", an X reaction mentioned.

Similar responses continued, with a user saying that the man missed the entire performance.

"Brand New Song On & Cuz Continued Yapping. This White Man Was Fed Up", a netizen commented.

"Lmfao .. mf missed the whole performance", a reaction stated.

"Lmfaooo this would've p*ssed me off so bad", another X reaction reads.

Desi Banks explained the meaning of Kendrick Lamar's song to the fan

Desi Banks' video from the Super Bowl has created headlines where he was enjoying Kendrick Lamar's performance on the diss track Not Like Us. Banks suddenly approached a random individual, who was accompanied by a woman, and started saying:

"So you know this song right here you know he made when you are a little upset about everything that was going on. So he had to make them for the people. So it's going to be like they not like us. They not like us. So he's saying like they don't like us. You feel me? Like people on the other side be doing what they are doing."

Desi Banks continued explaining the meaning of the track and told the man to move his hands in a certain way and the man did the same. Banks further stated:

"He's from the West Coast. I'm from the East Coast. We separated. You know what I'm saying?"

While the video has led to a lineup of reactions from the general public, Banks reshared the clip through his Instagram Story on February 10, 2025, saying that he was letting the other person know about Kendrick Lamar.

Banks has also announced The Elevation Tour, which is scheduled to start on February 21 this year and end in Manchester on August 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback