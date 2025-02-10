"You not that important bro" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks reportedly leaking Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl setlist hoping he would "change it"

DJ Akademiks has recently claimed that he allegedly leaked the setlist of Kendrick Lamar's latest performance at the Super Bowl LVI on February 9, 2025. The podcaster shared the same through social media as he shared two Instagram Stories on February 10, 2025.

DJ Akademiks initially apologized to Kendrick Lamar for revealing all the details of his performance to the public and added:

"U did ya thing tho."

The apology (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

The podcaster then shared another statement which reads:

"I leaked Kendrick Super Bowl performance hoping he would change it.. he ain't do it.. he doubled down. I'm wat the culture was feeling.. I tried to save yall from that…"

The third Story (Image via Instagram/akademiks)

On another Instagram Story, he added the screenshot of a post shared by @Shoelace_3 on X (formerly Twitter), which mentioned the latest report of Akademiks reportedly leaking Kendrick Lamar's performance, and the online personality wrote on top:

"Greatest journalist of all time. There ain't no #2, #3 4,5,6,7,8,9,0 F**k dem n*ggas."

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of an Instagram post by Complex Music to share their reactions to the news of the alleged leak. One of them seemingly hinted that DJ Akademiks disclosing any detail to the public was not so necessary and wrote:

"You not that important bro."

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/complexmusic)

Among other responses, a user showcased his support for Lamar by saying that he gave an entertaining performance at the Super Bowl. Another person wrote that Akademiks was behaving like he was running the hip-hop industry alongside a user stating that he says anything to "stay relevant."

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/complexmusic)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/complexmusic)

Audio from Kendrick Lamar's performance was leaked a few days ago

Back on February 6, 2025, an audio clip of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance reportedly started trending on different platforms. The runtime of the audio was reported to be almost 12 minutes and it was reposted by many people on social media.

While the clip started going viral in a few minutes, it was allegedly removed from all the platforms by Kendrick's company Interscope Records based on DMCA copyright infringement.

A post shared by Akademiks TV a day after the audio went viral featured a screenshot, which had a message stating that the audio would be completely removed from the platform. It further stated:

"Please note that the original content will be replaced with a notice stating your post is no longer available because it violated the X Rules."

According to Yahoo News, Samuel L. Jackson introduced the performance, which was of almost 15 minutes. It featured Lamar performing the best tracks that he has released over the years, including the diss track Not Like Us and most of the singles from his new album GNX.

Kendrick Lamar managed to win five awards at this year's Grammys held on February 2, 2025, specifically for Not Like Us, in the categories of Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, as per Variety.

Not Like Us came out in May last year during Kendrick's rap battle with Drake and reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, US Rhythmic (Billboard), and US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (Billboard).

