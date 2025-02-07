What is the DMCA? Interscope removes 12-minute audio of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance posted online

On February 6, 2025, a 12-minute audio clip purportedly of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance was leaked online, days before the scheduled event on Sunday. The clip was also shared on DJ Akademiks' official X account. Though the audio was quickly removed, allegedly due to a DMCA takedown, many users had already listened to it.

Following its removal from the internet, it was speculated that Interscope Records was responsible for taking it down.

In a tweet dated February 7, DJ Akademiks wrote:

"Kendrick Lamar's full Super Bowl halftime show audio that was leaked online days before his event has been DMCA copyrighted by his label Interscope. looks like the audio was real."

For the unversed, DMCA, aka Digital Millennium Copyright Act, was passed in 1998 to update copyright laws in the United States. As per the official website of the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, the DMCA makes it unlawful to bypass digital rights management (DRM) or any other system particularly made to access copyrighted materials.

The act tends to make the Internet a safer place for online service providers. It also allows educational institutions to transmit copyrighted works for distance learning courses. The website further mentioned that "DMCA helps maintain a fair and functioning copyright ecosystem in the 21st century."

Although the leaked clip was removed from the web, many who had already watched it began speculating about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl performance. According to Mirror US, someone claimed that the rapper would be closing his performance with the 2021 track Poetic Justice. However, no official confirmation has been made.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TMZ that Lamar would be performing Not Like Us on Sunday.

Kendrick Lamar revealed that viewers can expect "storytelling" from his Super Bowl halftime performance

In a live interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis on February 6, 2025, Kendrick Lamar shared details about his upcoming performance on Sunday. Lamar, who will be the first solo rap artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, responded with "storytelling" when asked what audiences could expect from his performance.

The rapper stated:

"I've always been very open about storytelling throughout my catalog and my history of music. I've always had passion about bringing that on whatever stage I am, whether it’s a world tour or whether it's 500 people at Key Club (in Hollywood.)"

Hundreds of millions of viewers are expected to tune in to watch the performance on Sunday, which will be in New Orleans, as per USA Today. Kendrick Lamar continued:

"For me, it means everything because it puts the culture on the forefront where it needs to be and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse."

Lamar has previously performed at the Super Bowl, but then it was alongside other artists including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating his solo performance at the Caesars Superdome, especially after he impressed many by winning five Grammys for his 2024 diss track Not Like Us.

