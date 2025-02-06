"NOT THE SYNCED GIGGLES" — Internet reacts to a video comparing Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning moment to Michael Jackson's

Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys this year, and recently, a video of his winning moment prompted fans to compare him with Michael Jackson. In the clip, Kendrick's winning moment was compared to Jackson at two other music award shows.

One clip of Jackson showed him accepting the American Music Awards trophy for Favorite Pop Male Artist in 1984, and the second clip captured his winning moment at the Grammys in the same year.

Both the artists made seemingly similar gestures while grabbing the respective awards. Diana Ross was also a common element in the clips, where she hugged Jackson in one clip and Lamar in another one. The video went super viral on the internet, with people flooding the social media platforms with reactions.

The tweet garnered more than 950K views along with over 23.5K likes since it was shared on X on Wednesday, February 5, 2026. Here are some popular responses found on X. A netizen (@cloud_kaze) tweeted:

"NOT THE SYNCED GIGGLES..."

Another user wrote on X:

"The wires are connected."

"It being Diana Ross is crazy," added a tweet.

"This is amazing lol well done!" wrote another user.

Some netizens even felt that Jackson had returned, given the similarities they found in Kendrick Lamar.

"Close enough. welcome back michael jackson," a user tweeted.

"This just made me shed a tear. Kenny really is 1 of 1," read a tweet.

"Kdot is my favorite artist right now, but MJ was the first record I ever owned. Love em," shared a fan.

After the Grammys, fans are now excited to witness Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl, which will start on Sunday

Kendrick Lamar's win due to his diss track Not Like Us has impressed his fans. Meanwhile, the rapper is now a few days away from performing at the NFL’s championship game. SZA will reportedly join Lamar as a special guest at the event. An interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis was also set with Lamar and pre-game performers on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

During the interview, Lamar opened up to Darden and Alexis about his journey to where he is now. He said:

"I don't take it for granted at all... My intent, I think from day one, was to always to keep the nature of it as a sport. I don't care how motherfuckers look at it as far as a collaborative effort, that's cool too, but I love when artists grit they teeth. I still watch battle raps... This has always been the core definition of who I am."

According to Kendrick Lamar, "hard raps, good beats just smacking" formed the core of hip-hop. In the interview, the rapper talked about SZA joining him at the upcoming event. He explained how "honored" he felt to be next to her.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl event.

