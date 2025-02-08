"Sure looks like he jumped off"—Internet reacts to Lil Yachty falling off the stage while performing at Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia World Tour

Lil Yachty has been trending on social media for some time after he fell off stage while performing at Milwaukee on February 6, 2025. Notably, the incident happened when the rapper made an appearance at Tyler, The Creator's ongoing Chromakopia: The World Tour, as per Hip Hop DX.

Also known as Miles Parks McCollum, the rapper tried to get involved with the crowd by jumping on top of them. While he did the same, he landed on the ground instead of the audience.

Lil Yachty was able to stand on his feet a few moments later and he was helped by the security to get back on stage. The artist even reacted to the moment as he spoke to the crowd with a laugh on his face and said before they started cheering:

"Bro, what the f*ck! Bro, I almost died! N*gga, what the f*ck! Wow!"

A video of the entire moment is now going viral on different platforms and netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by No Jumper on X to share their reactions. One of them responded by alleging that Lil Yachty had seemingly jumped off the stage and wrote:

"Sure look like he jump off."

Among other responses, users claimed that Miles possibly made a mistake while jumping off the stage alongside others expressing relief over the fact that he was fine.

"He didn't fall. Looks like he jumped, but miscalculated the height", an X user wrote.

"Yo that was crazy imagine fallin off stage like that while performing. Lucky he good tho", one of the reactions read.

"Whoa that looked bad! Coulda been worse! I hope he's good", an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, with a person writing that no one is willing to see Miles on stage alongside another criticizing his music.

"Who would pay money to see him. Weird", a user reacted on X.

"Stop Cap. Over exaggerating", another netizen commented.

"That's for all that trash music he put out LOL", a user response stated.

Lil Yachty opened up about his early life in a recent interview

The Mableton, Georgia native appeared for an interview on the podcast Club Shay Shay on January 29, where he revealed more details on how he established himself in the music industry. He said that his mother was from Gary, Indiana, where her parents had worked in the steel mills. He also added that she had completed her degree.

"So, I'm like 'I'm going to be rich off rap,' and I'm from a little suburban area outside Atlanta (GA), where no one was famous, right. It was low to middle income. It was just regular, right. So, she's like, 'You got like a one-in-a-million chance.'"

However, Lil Yachty's mother was unemployed by the time he became a high school student and he had to start working to help himself. Miles joined as a cook at McDonald's when he was 15 years old and altered clothes at the same time.

Miles then approached his mother about his plans to become a rapper after moving to New York City and had only $20 with him at the time along with an EBT card. He lived on a friend's couch for around four months since he was "broke" and after joining Alabama State University for a brief period, Miles released a single in 2015, titled 1 Night.

Lil Yachty is yet to announce a new solo album and his most recent release was a collaborative project with James Blake, Bad Cameo, in June last year.

