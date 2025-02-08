"Not Like Us not even top 25 that’s crazy" — Internet reacts to Rolling Stones ranking Kendrick Lamar's best songs

Rolling Stone has recently ranked rapper Kendrick Lamar's songs in a list, which was revealed on February 7, 2025. The 60-song list features the most popular tracks by Lamar as the last spot has been taken by The Heart Pt. 2, which also featured Dash Snow, and had released back in 2010.

The top ten tracks, include m.A.A.d City, which secured the tenth position while Alright sits at the top. The latter was also included in the soundtrack of Lamar's third album, To Pimp a Butterfly. The song received a positive response and also managed to top Billboard charts.

Trending

Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, which had released during his feud with Drake last year, holds the second spot. At the time of its release, Not Like Us grabbed the sixth position on the US Billboard Hot 100

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the comments section of a post shared by Chart Data on X (formerly Twitter), to share their reactions to the list published by Rolling Stone. One of them wrote:

"Not Like Us not even top 25 that's crazy."

Expand Tweet

Users were spotted criticizing the fact that a few songs by Kendrick Lamar were not included in the list.

"These Walls and FEAR are better than all the songs listed lol", a user wrote on X.

"Sing About Me not being on here invades this whole list", a netizen mentioned.

"Imagine your second best song coming so late in your career. This list ain't right", one of the user responses reads.

Fans even questioned the reason behind the ranking of a few tracks, with some asking for a replacement of certain songs.

"Replace adhd with father time. And move it up to 4", an X reaction mentioned.

"Why is m.A.A.d City and Swimming Pools so low.. Not like us was not that good like are they fr", another netizen commented.

"This is clearly based off impact guys. Of course he has better well written songs", a user reacted on X.

Kendrick Lamar's hit tracks were included in the list of Rolling Stone

As mentioned, Lamar's song Alright was selected by Rolling Stone for the first position in the list. This was followed by Money Tress, Backseat Freestyle, B*tch, Don't Kill My Vibe, Humble, Swimming Pools, A.D.H.D., and Euphoria among the other top nine positions.

Many other popular songs by Kendrick Lamar were included among the 60 tracks including Hood Politics, P&P, Purple Hearts, Black Friday, Ignorance Is Bliss, N95, Look Out for Detox, and more. A few of them were collaborative singles, featuring popular faces from the music industry like Ab-Soul and BJ the Chicago Kid.

Notably, Rolling Stone's latest list was revealed almost three months after the release of Lamar's album GNX. The album reached on top of the Billboard charts and Lamar has also announced the Grand National Tour in support of the project, which is scheduled to start in April this year and is set to feature SZA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback