On Friday, February 7, user @scubaryan posted a video clip of Drake on his X handle. In the clip, Drizzy appeared to be making his entrance at his first Perth show (part of his Anita Max Win Tour), as he came across a female security guard.

As the guard caught the Passionfruit rapper's attention, he asked her on the mic:

"Damn. Come here for a sec, damn look. Look at this - hey! Put her on the camera, she's fine as hell... Damn security bomb flying in hell."

As the guard's face was on camera for everyone in the arena to see, Drizzy asked her:

"Are you married? You got a ring on? Oh you never gonna have on?"

As soon as Drake spotted a ring on her hand, he continued to make his way to the stage.

@scubaryan captioned the video claiming the Worst Behavior rapper tried "getting with" one of the female security guards until realizing she was married.

The clip has since gone viral, receiving more than 570K views and 6K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting;

"That's so cringe of him to even try"

Some netizens hinted at Drizzy's involvement in adultery in the past in the comments section.

"That’s never stopped Drake before" - commented an X user.

"Kendrick protected that woman. The Drake I know woulda ignored the ring." - added another one.

"whys he hitting up on security?" - wrote a third netizen.

"Drake ain’t beating the allegations" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others stood up for him, claiming that he respected the fact that the security guard was married.

"Bro respects that she was married" - replied a fifth netizen.

"Props to her for wearing that ring at a Drake concert. I know a lot of married women who don’t" - added a sixth one.

"So fans of @kendricklamar think security guards are underage" - commented another user.

The final comment was made in reference to Kendrick Lamar's 2024 diss track aimed at Drizzy - Not Like Us - in which K-Dot calls him a "certified p*dophile".

The track went on to break several streaming records and also helped the GNX rapper win five Grammys on Sunday, February 2.

Drake hinted at his next solo album coming soon

Another attention-grabbing incident that happened at one of Drake's Perth Show was the rapper's address to the crowd on the night of February 5 - his second show in the RAC Arena.

Drizzy told the crowd from the stage:

"I got a new album coming out on Valentine’s Day with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U... And you know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

A video clip of the address was recorded and circulated on social media later, and went viral, leaving countless Drizzy fans in anticipation of more details about the upcoming solo project.

While those details are yet to be revealed, another of the Feel No Ways rapper's projects - a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - is set to drop on Valentine's Day, as he mentioned on stage.

Titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the album has been long awaited by the Drizzy fans.

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour - his first solo tour since 2019 - kickstarted in Perth, Australia, on February 4.

The next leg of the tour will take place in Melbourne, followed by Sydney and Brisbane. Drizzy's tour will conclude in New Zealand on March 16, 2025.

