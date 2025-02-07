"I know for a fact how that two-headed monster works up there" — Wack100 predicts Drake will face Diddy-level scrutiny in 2025

Wack100 and DJ Akademiks discussed Drake during a recent livestream in the wake of Irving "Irv Gotti" Lorenzo's death. Wack100 started the discussion, sharing that he believes the God's Plan rapper is going to have a difficult year in 2025, HotNewHipHop reported on Friday, February 7.

In light of the defamation lawsuit Drizzy has filed against Universal Music Group (UMG), he can potentially face a scrutiny similar to that faced by Diddy in 2024.

"In the year of 2025, Drake will be under Puff Daddy scrunity. Remember I told you that. I don't want it to happen," Wack100.

As DJ Akademiks started shouting, the hip-hop commentator continued:

"90% of the artists were practicing some of the same acts that they thought was innocent. They get their bag up, they get their money up, they fly out, they bring them back... they have sex, they send them on their way. How the feds is moving now, they saying you are breaking the law. So, what I'm saying is, I know for a fact how that two-headed monster works up there. Since we built you, now we gonna tear your a** down."

Trending

Diddy, who was arrested after two home raids in September 2024, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, awaiting the trial for charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering filed against him. So far, Sean Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges, denying all allegations.

Drake is currently in Australia for his Anita Max Win Tour

Expand Tweet

After filing a defamation lawsuit against UMG, Drake started his first solo tour since 2019, the Anita Max Win Tour, in Australia. The tour began in Perth's RAC Arena on February 4 and 5. Next, he will perform four shows in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena on February 9, 10, 12, and 13.

On the night of his second show in Perth (February 5), Drake hinted at his next solo album coming soon, telling the crowd:

"I got a new album coming out on Valentine’s Day with PARTYNEXTDOOR. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U... And you know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear."

Drizzy's announcement comes two days after he dropped the teaser of his upcoming collaborative album with PartyNextDoor.

The teaser is set in a speakeasy, where Drake is found sitting in a corner - dressed in all black - seemingly in a trance. He is surrounded by chatty women who don't seem to be paying the rapper any attention. PartyNextDoor is nowhere to be seen in the teaser. The album will drop next week, on February 14.

The $ome $exy $ongs 4 U teaser dropped a day after Kendrick Lamar - Drizzy's rival in an ongoing feud - won five Grammys for his diss track aimed at the One Dance rapper, Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, Drake - who wasn't nominated in any category at the event - didn't show up at the event. However, his father, Dennis Graham, showed up at the Grammys on Sunday.

Drake's ongoing tour had 16 scheduled shows taking place all around Australia - including Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane - and will conclude on March 16 in New Zealand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback