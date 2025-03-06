When will Mayhem release? Lady Gaga reveals that she made "probably 50" songs for the album in latest interview with Zane Lowe

Lady Gaga opened up about her relationship with Michael Polanski and revealed tidbits about her new album in the latest Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on March 5. The songstress' upcoming album, Mayhem, will be released on Friday, March 7.

Ad

Through Streamline and Interscope Records, Mayhem is Gaga's seventh album and was preceded by two singles, Disease and Abracadabra. The album also includes the Grammy-winning single, Die With A Smile, which was made in collaboration with Bruno Mars and released on August 16, 2024.

During the Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Gaga hailed Mayhem as her "favorite album in a long time." The Disease hitmaker also revealed the number of songs she had originally composed for the album.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, probably 50. So much music and we didn’t use it all, but it’s my favorite record in a long time. I feel like it has some teeth."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Elaborating more on the contents of the album, Gaga said that the album was a manifestation of her "gothic dreams" and their significance in her life.

"Mayhem is also all these gothic dreams. It’s like all of my dark dreams, and all of the different things they mean, and how they come alive, and it’s all in one place, and it’s total mayhem, and it’s completely me, and it’s my gift to my fans," she said.

Ad

She also hinted at an impending tour to promote her upcoming album, raving about the opportunity to see her fans and "bring Mayhem to the desert" with her fiance Michael Polansky.

"Just take a blade of grass"—Lady Gaga recalls a special moment with fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga revealed a significant anecdote concerning her relationship with Michael Polansky. On being asked about her dynamic with her beau, the 38-year-old songstress replied by revealing the significance of the song, Blade of Grass, from Mayhem.

Ad

"Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day. We were in our backyard and I said, ‘Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger’ and then I wrote ‘Blade of Grass’ because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that’s in the center of the backyard," she said.

Ad

Additionally, Gaga opened up about her relationship with fame and how it gradually changed over time. Lady Gaga talked about the changes that coerced her life to become "so different" that she struggled to find inspiration to create music. That was when Polanski gave her some memorable advice. Waxing lyrical about the same, Lady Gaga said:

"That’s one of the sweetest things that I think Michael ever said to me as my partner is he was like, ‘You who you are is that you’re an artist. That’s the thing that makes you the most happy, so we need to nurture that part of you.’ He reminded me that the other stuff was maybe sometimes hard for me and making it more difficult, so keeping me away from what I love.”

Ad

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski went public with their relationship for the first time on February 3, 2020, when the former shared an affectionate picture of the two on Instagram. According to a report by Vogue magazine, the two got engaged in April 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback