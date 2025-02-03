"This is so bad romance coded": Fans erupt as Lady Gaga drops new single 'Abracadabra' at Grammys 2025

Lady Gaga unveiled a new song and music video called Abracadabra from her album Mayhem during the Grammy Awards. Instead of airing during an official Grammys slot, the surprise song began with a nod to the awards event during a commercial break.

The fast-paced dance song Abracadabra is evocative of Gaga's avant-garde dark pop songs from the early 2010s. It is the third single from the upcoming album Mayhem, which has 14 tracks and will be available on March 7.

Many fans shared their excitement about the new release on social media. One fan wrote that the Abracadabra was reminiscent of her 2009 hit Bad Romance.

“THIS IS SO BAD ROMANCE CODED, THIS IS GOING TO BE A HUGE HIT!”, one netizen commented.

One fan alleged that Abracadabra is going to be the "song of the year".

“SONG OF THE YEAR,” one fan claimed.

“I need her to drop this like rn,” wrote another one, in excitement.

“Don’t be shy @ladygaga, put it on streaming! We’re taking this top 10!” wrote another user.

Additionally, other netizens also echoed the same sentiment.

“IT'S A HIT,” predicted another one.

“Her "Die with a Smile" performance with Bruno Mars was exceptional! Gave me goosebumps… Go Lady Gaga”, said another one.

“The song was actually pretty good, much better than disease,” another one alleged, referring to her another song Disease.

Lady Gaga also released the music video of the surprise track

Shortly after assisting Bruno Mars perform on California Dreamin' as part of a tribute to the Los Angeles wildfire survivors, Lady Gaga unveiled her new dance-pop track, Abracadabra.

During the Grammys 2025, Gaga debuted her new song Abracadabra, and its music video, giving fans another preview of what to expect from her March 7 album release.

Additionally, as per USA Today's February 3 report, a press statement said that the video depicted “a dance battle between the light and dark sides of Gaga." Meanwhile, for the music video, she and her dancers used color and precise dance choreography to create a swarm of white, though Lady Gaga occasionally appears in ruby red, a lyrical reference to the "lady in red."

Two and a half minutes in, the visual aesthetic becomes darker as Gaga dons another crimson ensemble and her dancers switch from strappy white dresses to full-length black robes and canes.

Lady Gaga, Paris Goebel, and Bethany Vargas co-directed the video. Peri Rosenzweig and Nick Royal handled the styling and costumes, which included what the official release called "an upcycled white cape crafted from vintage wedding dresses."

Additionally, in her January 28 interview with ELLE Magazine, Gaga talked about the track and her upcoming album, stating that this project allegedly "crosses genres".

Talking about the same, she further said:

“Mayhem is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to. And in that way, it was about following the songs. Writing as many songs as I did for this album was a labour of total love. And then you just have to be very cutthroat by the end.”

On the other hand, at the 2025 Grammys, Lady Gaga received two nominations for Die With a Smile. They are Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

