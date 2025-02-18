5 things you didn't know about Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is set to release her seventh studio LP, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025. Earlier this week, the renowned popstar earned her first radio no. 1 in over a decade with Die With a Smile, a single from her upcoming album. This is her third song to achieve top radio status after Paparazzi and Born This Way.

Ad

The pop star began her music career by performing at clubs and writing for artists like Britney Spears, Fergie, and New Kids on the Block. She eventually was signed to Streamline Records and released her debut studio album, The Fame, in 2008. Her debut album's second single, Poker Face, topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Gaga has since released numerous chart-topping albums like Born This Way, ARTPOP, and Chromatica. The pop star has also achieved high acclaim for her acting career, earning Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her roles in A Star is Born and House of Gucci.

Ad

Trending

As fans gear up to welcome Lady Gaga's latest album, here are five lesser-known facts about the singer.

Her acting debut, the reason behind dyeing her hair blonde, and other things you didn’t know about Lady Gaga

1) Her acting debut was in an episode of The Sopranos at age 15

Lady Gaga at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Source: Getty

Lady Gaga earned her first acting credit in 2001 when she made a brief cameo in an episode of HBO's The Sopranos. Gaga, aged 15 at the time of filming, portrays a schoolgirl laughing with her friends on the bleachers while Tony Soprano's son vandalizes the school pool.

Ad

Talking about the performance in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Gaga said:

"When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene."

She continued:

"I didn't know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh..... see it and I go, 'Oh, oh, that's not a real laugh!'"

Ad

2) She went blonde after being mistaken for Amy Winehouse

The pop star is a natural brunette. Source: Getty

Lady Gaga is predominately known for her blonde hair, which creates her distinctive look. But the singer first started out with her natural brunette hair. After being frequently mistaken for Amy Winehouse, Gaga decided to dye her hair blonde.

Ad

According to Business Insider, in an old radio interview, the singer explained:

"I was nobody when she was first coming out. I would be on the street, and people would go 'Amy!' I just remember feeling like I wasn't alone because she was so different."

While Gaga was honored by the comparison, Business Insider reported that it also drove her to change her hair color and find her distinctive look.

Ad

3) She is godmother to Elton John’s two sons

Lady Gaga along with David Furnish and Elton John's sons. Source: Getty

Elton John and David Furnish named Lady Gaga as the godmother of their sons Zachary and Elijah. As reported by Billboard, in an interview with Extra, John said:

Ad

"I think she's a great role model, she's young, I admire everything about her."

According to People, in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Elton John spoke of the singer's role in his sons' upbringing. John said:

"Gaga, who's their godmother, used to come and bathe them and sing them to bed."

4) She wanted to be a combat journalist

Ad

Lady Gaga performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony. Source: Getty

In an interview with Vogue in 2021, Lady Gaga revealed that it was one of her dreams to become a journalist. She said:

Ad

"If I weren't who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist."

In the interview, she further mentioned trying to use her investigative skills at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. The singer, who performed in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress at the inauguration, revealed:

"When I was at the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking around and looking for evidence of the insurrection."

Ad

5) She bought 55 items once owned by Michael Jackson

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lady Gaga bought 55 pieces previously owned by Michael Jackson from Julien’s Auctions in 2021. In a tweet, she expresses her love for the singer, saying :

“The 55 pieces I collected today will be archived & expertly cared for in the spirit & love of Michael Jackson, his bravery, & fans worldwide,”

Items sold at the auction included Michael Jackson's Bad tour jacket and two crystal gloves, BBC reported. In 2016, Gaga wore one of her purchases, a jacket belonging to Jackson, at Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign rally, CNN Entertainment reported.

Ad

Lady Gaga recently debuted her new single, Abracadabra, from her upcoming album at the Grammys. So far, the singer has unveiled three songs from Mayhem, including Die With a Smile and Disease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback