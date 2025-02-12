"She looks like Marilyn Monroe"— Internet reacts to Madonna lavishing praise on Sabrina Carpenter's Vogue magazine cover

Netizens have reacted to legendary pop icon Madonna praising Sabrina Carpenter after the March 2025 issue of Vogue Magazine was unveiled with the Espresso hitmaker as the cover star.

Lensed by Madonna's longtime collaborator, Steven Meisel, the photo features the 25-year-old in an ice-blue satin mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The attire, which matches her blonde curls, drew immediate comparisons to Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra from the Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990.

On February 11, Vogue shared the photo of their latest magazine cover on Instagram, immediately drawing comparisons with Madonna's iconic look in the comment section. The Queen of Pop also joined in, commenting:

“Is this a Valentine’s present to me?”

Netizens on X were quick to comment on Madonna's reaction to Sabrina Carpenter's ensemble. Among them, X user @IngridDiazactor opined that the Short n' Sweet songstress looked more like Marilyn Monroe.

"She looks like Marilyn Monroe," commented the user on X.

"Madonna still trying to get in where she can fit in. Sabrina's cover looks more like an ode to Marilyn Monroe than Madonna and it's an amazing cover," agreed another.

"I’m personally not a huge fan. She obviously looks good but doesn’t look like herself and I think dramatic looks overwhelm her essences," wrote a user on X.

"Madonna subtly being like gimme my creds is a mess like girl you bit from Marilyn Monroe," another opined.

Many users raved about Madonna acknowledging Sabrina Carpenter's ensemble.

"The Queen recognizes an homage, when she sees one. Kudos to Sabrina for admitting it," a netizen wrote.

"That style is the most beautiful I know! Beautiness cannot get better. Its the ultimate look. Creme de la creme. So all the iconic women during time use that beauty sometimes in their lives. And we the people can enjoy and love it! More beauty to the people!" opined a user on X.

"Madonna's got jokes! But honestly, that cover is a total gift for everyone. Great to see Sabrina shining!" wrote a user on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"The Material Girl’s always being copy-catted. And then the copiers usually deny they were," a user commented.

"What If Sabrina came on the New Madonna álbum with a New expresso," quipped another user on X.

This is not the first time Sabrina Carpenter has seemingly paid homage to Madonna. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the Please Please Please songstress was seen in a white sequin gown by Bob Mackie. It was famously worn by the Queen of Pop at the 1991 Academy Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter wins Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Sabrina Carpenter in 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

On February 2, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter won her career's first Grammy at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena. The 25-year-old songstress received the award for Best Solo Performance for her 2024 chart-topper, Espresso. She also received Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet.

Released as the lead single from her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, Espresso encompasses genres like electropop, synth-pop, post-disco, and the like. The song was an astounding success at the box office and was praised by fans and critics alike.

Espresso peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 list, marking her career's first top ten single. Meanwhile, the parent album, which was released through Island Records, was her first Platinum-certified album.

At the 2025 Grammy Award ceremony, Sabrina Carpenter wore a JW Anderson pastel blue gown featuring an assortment of pearls and ice-blue feathers. Sabrina Carpenter received six Grammy nominations.

At present, Sabrina Carpenter is in the middle of her Short n' Sweet Tour, which started on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, United States. The last concert of 2024 was at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The 2025 wing of her tour will start on March 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Thereafter, she will cover countries like England, Scotland, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark before wrapping it up on April 4 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

