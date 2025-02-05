"She wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t"— Sabrina Carpenter unveils Short 'N Sweet deluxe version with Dolly Parton after her first Grammy win

On February 4, 2025, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter unveiled the deluxe version of her 2024 chart-topping album Short 'N Sweet, featuring Dolly Parton. Carpenter made the announcement two days after winning two Grammys at the 67th Annual Grammy Award ceremony on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Taste songstress received six Grammy nominations, including nods in coveted categories like Album of the Year for Short 'N Sweet, Song of the Year for Please Please Please, Record of the Year for Espresso, and Best New Artist. Among them, she bagged Grammys for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Referencing her Grammy wins, Sabrina Carpenter thanked her fans on Instagram and revealed that,

“Short 'N Sweet deluxe is now available for pre-order.”

In addition to chart-toppers like Espresso, Taste, and more, it will contain a new version of Please Please Please made in collaboration with the veteran country singer Dolly Parton.

Carpenter gushed about the collaboration in her Instagram post, writing:

"And yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t!!!!!"

In addition to her partnership with Dolly Parton, the deluxe version contains new tracks like 15 Minutes, Couldn't Make It Any Harder, and Bad Reviews. The album also has Busy Woman, a single that she revealed was written right after the album was finished.

“This is my first Grammys, so I’m gonna cry"— Sabrina Carpenter on winning her first Grammy

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Image via Getty

Sabrina Carpenter was a first-time nominee at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. In addition to winning the first two Grammys of her career, the songstress performed a mashup of her chart-topping hits at the ceremony. Clad in a blue Victoria's Secret Bodysuit, Sabrina Carpenter performed songs such as Espresso and Please Please Please. To make it more memorable, Carpenter added intentional comedic mistakes and even included a full-fledged tap number.

After receiving her award, Sabrina Carpenter spoke about how it was a dream-come-true moment for her and that she was competing against her favorites for the Grammys.

"This is—whoa—my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry. But I wrote names, so I wouldn’t forget, on this napkin, but now it’s probably all messed up. But thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and in honor of everything that’s happened," she gushed.

Carpenter went on to thank "all the fans that let [her] music be heard by the Recording Academy." Thereafter, she extended her gratitude to her family, her team, and Island Records.

"This is so special to me, and Short n’ Sweet means the world. Thank you to all the producers and writers that made this album," she continued.

As per a report by Yahoo Entertainment, Sabrina Carpenter's speech was censored almost entirely in the end because she used language that allegedly wasn't deemed fit for broadcast.

At present, the songstress is in the middle of her Short 'N Sweet tour. The 2025 concerts of the tour will begin on March 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Following this, it will travel to countries like England, Scotland, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark and will end in Stockholm, Sweden on April 4, 2025.

