"Ye want Kendrick to aim at him next"- Internet reacts to Kanye West saying he hated Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us 

Kanye West, aka Ye, took to social media to share that he "hated" Kendrick Lamar's popular hit, Not Like Us. The 2024 rap song was a diss track aimed at rapper Drake, as a part of their highly-publicized feud.

On March 18, 2025, Kanye West took to X and shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, writing,

"I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US."

Fans were quick to react to Ye's tweet, with one user claiming the rapper wanted Lamar to target him next. They wrote:

"Ye want Kendrick to aim at him next."

"Finally someone can admit it’s the most overrated song of all time," one user agreed.

"Kanye really want to jump in and help Drake," a netizen chimed in.

"It's a terrible track, man. It just wasn't good at all. Finally, man, someone recognizing this," another X user remarked.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Kanye West's tweet about Lamar's hit:

"He still raps better than you, makes better music than [you]," a fan stated.

"Kendrick clears u now buddy," another commented.

"You're just jealous of the song's success," one X user opined.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards this year for Not Like Us, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He also took home the awards for the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video categories. Not Like Us became one of Lamar's biggest hits, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kanye West claims he could beat Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle

Kendrick Lamar (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Justin Laboy for The Download (dated February 4, 2025), Kanye West claimed he was the one who could beat Kendrick Lamar in a rap battle as he is a "psycho genius." He said:

“If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this. You know in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing?”

Ye continued:

“If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, like Joe Budden said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.’ If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps it’s something… I’m a psycho genius, so you know, it could be.”

Further, Kanye West also mentioned that nobody should count Drake out of making a comeback, despite him seemingly having lost the feud against K Dot. The rapper compared Drizzy to NBA star Steph Curry, claiming that one can never count out Curry and the same applies to Drake.

“Yeah, for now [Kendrick killed Drake]. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song," West said.

Kanye West also credited Drake for adding “something to the algorithm." He believed Drizzy's music advanced things, then Future advanced it further, and now Lamar "advanced the frequency."

West briefly got involved in Lamar and Drizzy's much-discussed rap battle when he fired shots at Drake in his remix version of Like That. In the song, Kanye West rapped:

"Y'all so outta sight, outta mind/ I can't even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**sy dry/ Play this s**t back a hundred-thirty times."

For the unversed, Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That is the one that seemingly began the infamous feud between K Dot and Drizzy. In the song, Lamar was a feature and took shots at both Drizzy and J. Cole over their previous statements claiming that they, along with Lamar, were the 'big three' in the hip-hop industry.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud now appears to be over, with the latter releasing The Heart Part 6 in May last year. However, multiple indirect developments have taken place since then, including the Toronto rapper suing record label UMG for allegedly using unfair means to boost the sales of Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, Lamar created history by becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. During his show, he performed Not Like Us as well, although he censored a line where he called Drizzy an alleged "p*dophile."

In other latest news, Lamar was featured thrice in Playboi Carti's third studio album, Music, which was released on March 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Drizzy released his new album, $$$4U, in collaboration with PartyNextDoor last month.

