What did Diddy say to Kanye in his call from prison? Alleged audio recording goes viral online

An alleged prison audio call between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West was obtained and shared by The Shade Room on Instagram on March 18, 2025. During the alleged conversation, the two rappers expressed their love for one another while discussing music, family, freedom, and more.

In the footage shared by The Shade Room, Ye is seen holding his phone close to his ear, listening on speaker as Diddy’s voice allegedly comes through from the other end. The latter purportedly tells Ye that he is witnessing reality from the “frontline,” describing it as “wicked.” Combs seemingly urges West to be “careful,” adding, “I need you out there.”

“And have some f**king fun… Get behind the mic and have some fun. Chop up them samples. Get back on your hit man vibe… Have some fun and get back to smiling… So, put that love in your heart, man, and enjoy yourself,” Diddy allegedly told Ye.

Kanye seemed to agree with the Bad Boy Records founder, stating it was “time” for him to “get back on,” grab the mic, and return to music, which he loved doing.

Diddy seemingly thanked Ye for defending him and “taking care” of his kids when it seemed like the rest of the world had shunned them. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Kanye first shared the alleged call recording on X on Monday evening, but it was later removed.

Further exploring the alleged prison call audio between Kanye and Diddy

During their recent alleged call exchange, Diddy reminded Kanye that everyone was “wasting your time” and encouraged him to return to making music, so that when he got out of prison, he could see him “tear down the stadiums."

“I need to see you back on that stage, f**king actually rapping and f**king performing and everything. I’d be dreaming of that sh*t,” Combs seemingly said.

Ye seemed to agree with his former collaborator and mentioned that things were previously looking "frustrating," but he remained hopeful about getting back on track.

Meanwhile, Combs allegedly said they would have “years and decades to fight" against whoever was responsible for their troubles. He encouraged Ye to “enjoy your life,” “fall back in love,” and “have a good time" by releasing music back-to-back.

“I love you man. I appreciate you. And thanks again, and um, you know I’m gonna see you soon, man,” Puff reportedly shared.

Ye responded that Combs was going to “beat this sh*t” and be released from prison soon.

Combs reportedly asked Ye to keep in touch with him as he had a few more days “before trial” and wanted to “tap” into Kanye’s “energy.” Combs shared that he would love for the Yeezy founder to play his latest music for him over the phone.

“Give me some f**king life. This sh*t is sad, n***a. I’m Puff Daddy in jail… The devil is a liar. Word up, B… You got that f**king freedom. And when I get out and I get that f**king freedom, wooh! I’m not caring about nothing other than being motherf**king happy,” Combs allegedly stated.

Diddy seemingly expressed how it “meant so much” to him that Ye reached out to his children when nobody else was around and took them “under your wing.” He allegedly appreciated Ye guiding his son like a “big brother” and “father figure.” Kanye responded, saying,

“I love you so much, man… It’s like you raised me even when I didn’t know you.”

Ye also mentioned looking up to Diddy as a father and the bond he shared with his own kids.

“This sh*t out there is crazy. You be careful, man. ‘Cause they definitely trying to end us,” Sean claimed, before adding he felt like being 'left for dead.'

However, Combs reportedly assured that he would "beat this sh*t” and join Kanye soon, stating they would "raise our families and become the kings we’re meant to be.” Diddy expressed that he would “hug” Ye when they met and show him for the rest of their lives how grateful he was for his support, just to “be there for you."

In response, Kanye emphasized that they must take responsibility for one another as a "community," adding that they were “family” beyond the “fame, media, and music.” Combs reportedly shared that he felt the same until his ongoing legal troubles, after which West became the only family he had left.

The 55-year-old Harlem rapper mentioned that he had always “spoke up” for everyone in the industry, but they left him hanging. The alleged conversation concluded with Combs thanking Kanye for showing love to his brand, Sean John, with the latter suggesting they should “keep that going” and that he had the website back and ready to launch.

Kanye West recently released a song featuring his alleged phone conversation with Diddy

Kanye recently praised Diddy on social media, even calling him his “idol” and demanding “Free Puff” in tweets that have since been removed. On March 15, he released a new song featuring an alleged phone conversation with Diddy.

Titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, the track includes "Puff Daddy" (Diddy's former stage name), his son Christian "King" Combs, Ye and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, and a new Chicago-based artist, Jasmine Williams, according to the caption of the now-deleted post.

While Kanye faced backlash, he also released alleged texts from Kardashian in which she told him to go through the “paperwork” she sent over to “protect” North from being in the “Diddy song.” Kim also informed her ex-husband that she trademarked their daughter’s name to prevent the song’s release.

Meanwhile, Ye replied that he would never speak to Kim again, threatening her with “war” and “public fallout,” from which neither would ever recover. TMZ reported that Kardashian even sent legal letters to West, seeking a cease and desist regarding his new song featuring North and Diddy.

Additionally, an emergency hearing was held in the presence of a mediator and a judge. While Ye reportedly skipped the meeting, his spokesperson said he agreed not to drop the song.

Sean Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on May 5. He faces multiple charges, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all of them.

