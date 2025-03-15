"She has fulfilled the prophecy" - Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian and her Tesla robot's PDA-filled photoshoot for Perfect Magazine

Kim Kardashian's recent photoshoot featuring her Tesla robot has gone viral. The socialite teamed up with Steven Klien for Perfect Magazine's cover story, to be published in their latest issue.

Kardashian took to her Instagram on Friday, March 14, 2025, to share a glimpse of the photoshoot. She also posted the various cover pages for different editions, with the caption:

"PERFECT MAGAZINE Malibu, November 2024."

As news of the cover feature and its theme went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing a story by The Sun claiming women would have more s*x with robots than men by 2025, a user commented:

"She has fulfilled the prophecy."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopCrave)

Many criticized Kim Kardashian, calling her a grifter for supporting Tesla. Others called out the media.

"kim slowly becoming a right wing grifter is not surprising tbh," a user commented.

"I need y’all to start tanking skims stock the way y’all are tanking elons tesla stock because her affinity for surrounding herself with a N*zi sympathizer is getting weird," another added.

"Honestly makes me feel a little hopeless politically when I think about how the media operates to normalize/legitimize certain things," one commented.

Some commented in Kim's support, saying she was doing it for money, something she has always done.

"I mean she is committed to breaking the internet to stay relevant and make money for just existing. I'll give her that. Idk why you all think this is weird, it's on brand. Rich people trying to stay rich enough for their next 10 generations," a person reacted.

"Damn. She really hates Kanye," another added.

Kim Kardashian showed off her new Tesla robot last November

One of the pictures for Perfect Magazine's cover story featured a topless Kim Kardashian covering herself with a white fluffy shawl while the robot is seen lounging behind her. Another saw the SKIMS founder atop her Tesla Cybertruck. A third photo saw a half-naked Kim cuddling with the bot near the beach.

Last November, the reality TV star surprised fans after sharing a video of her Tesla robot with the caption:

"meet my new friend @Tesla."

In the video, Kardashian asked the robot, "Can you do this? I love you?" while making one half of a heart with her hand. When the robot completed the heart, she could be seen gasping in surprise, adding:

"You know how to do that?"

The robot can be seen dancing in the latter half of the clip.

For the unversed, the robot in question is named Optimus, Tesla's Gen 2 humanoid robot. Per Elon Musk, the company planned on starting a "limited production for the bot in 2025 to be used in its own factories, according to CNBC. Further, by 2026, they planned to expand the production a year later.

Kim Kardashian is not the only celebrity to grace the cover of the publication. Since its conception in March 2021, supermodels Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss have featured on its covers. Issues 6.7 and 7 saw superstar singer Rihanna on its front page, while 7.5 went to Selena Gomez.

Kim Kardashian has not publicly commented on the fan reaction.

