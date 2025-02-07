Supermodel Naomi Campbell is at the center of a legal dispute after being banned from acting as a charity trustee due to financial mismanagement allegations surrounding her organization, Fashion for Relief.

As reported by The Guardian on February 5, 2025, Campbell has launched an appeal against the ruling, claiming that a fake email account was used to impersonate her and misrepresent her involvement in the mismanagement of funds.

Fashion for Relief, founded by Campbell, was intended to raise funds for various charitable causes through high-profile fashion events. One of its most notable galas, held at the British Museum in 2019, was attended by celebrities such as Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan, Skepta, and Alexa Chung. The event was highly praised, with media outlets describing it as a stunning display of philanthropy.

However, the charity faced growing concerns over its financial practices. Reports surfaced that partner charities, including Save the Children and the Mayor's Fund for London, struggled to receive promised donations. Some organizations even threatened to take legal action to recover funds they believed were owed to them.

Naomi Campbell challenges charity commission findings amid fraud allegations

The UK Charity Commission launched an investigation into Fashion for Relief in 2021, eventually leading to the charity's dissolution in March 2024. According to the Commission's report, the organization raised nearly £4.8 million between 2016 and 2020 but allocated only 8.5% of those funds to grants for charitable causes.

A significant portion of the money was instead spent on organizing extravagant fundraising events, as reported by the publication. Additionally, the report detailed instances of financial misconduct, including unauthorized payments, missing receipts, and inadequate financial oversight. It highlighted that Naomi Campbell personally accrued expenses including luxury hotel stays, spa treatments, and personal security, all charged to Fashion for Relief.

In response to these findings, Naomi Campbell and two other trustees—Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou—were banned from serving as charity trustees. Hellmich received a nine-year ban, Chou a four-year ban, and Campbell a five-year disqualification.

Following the publication of the Charity Commission's report in September 2024, Naomi Campbell contested the findings, asserting that she was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Fashion for Relief. She claims that a fraudulent email account was used to impersonate her in critical communications with lawyers, leading to misrepresentations about her role within the organization.

Naomi Campbell's legal team argues that evidence of this fake email account undermines the validity of the Commission's conclusions. As a result, Campbell claims she was unaware of key allegations during the inquiry and was denied the opportunity to respond appropriately.

Campbell's appeal will be reviewed in a tribunal hearing scheduled for February 7, 2025. The tribunal judge has acknowledged that the case involves serious allegations, requiring Campbell to prove claims of fraud against a former trustee. In a statement released on Wednesday, Campbell reiterated her commitment to uncovering the truth.

"Ever since the Commission's report, I have fought to uncover the facts. What has been unearthed so far is shocking. I want to shine a light on how easy it is to fake identities online and prevent anybody else from going through what I have been through," she stated.

Naomi Campbell has long been associated with philanthropic endeavors, earning ambassadorial roles with organizations such as UNICEF and the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. However, the controversy surrounding Fashion for Relief has cast a shadow over her charitable reputation.

