"No more Met Galas for you honey" — Internet reacts to Naomi Campbell calling Anna Wintour "other lady" for complaining about her lateness

Naomi Campbell's acceptance speech on receiving the Fashion Icon Award on September 3, 2023, shocked many as the supermodel seemingly threw shade at Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Wintour, originally meant to present the supermodel with the award at Harlem’s Fashion Show and Style, left the venue early after Campbell was late.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Wintour said during her introduction.

She then passed on the task of giving the award to Samira Nasr, Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief. In her acceptance speech, Campbell acknowledged her tardiness, adding she preferred having received the award from Nasr than Wintour, whom she dubbed "the other lady."

"Everything’s going to work out the way it’s meant to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this,” the model said.

Expand Tweet

Her perceived slight at Anna Wintour caused a stir at the award ceremony and on social media. One person tweeted that Naomi Campbell was never getting invited again to the Met Gala, Wintour's annual couture charity event.

Expand Tweet

Many agreed with this statement, wondering what the comment could mean for Naomi Campbell's future invitations to the Met Gala.

"On not naomi clocking anna wintour… she ain’t getting no more met gala invites," one person tweeted.

"Naomi might not come to the next met gala after that-," another person added.

"Hahaha, Naomi didn't take that lightly! Guess she's still got it," someone else commented.

“The other lady” SHE AINT NAME NO NAMES BUT THEM WORDS WERE POINTEDDDD," another user wrote.

Others praised Naomi Campbell for her retort, while a few rejoiced at the entertainment value of having new "fashion tea."

"Naomi's clapback was legendary—she’s never one to let a comment slide, especially when it comes to her time and presence. It seems like she got the last word in with style!" one person wrote.

"That must have been a bit awkward! Campbell's response is likely a defense of her reputation and a pushback against Wintour's public criticism," another person added.

"Fashion tea is BACK," someone else exclaimed.

Naomi Campbell has appeared in over 89 Vogue covers

Naomi Campbell has appeared in 89 Vogue covers since her first in the late 1980s. She became the first British black model to appear on British Vogue's cover in December 1987. She also made history as the first black model in French Vogue and Russian Vogue in August 1988 and September 2000 respectively.

Naomi Campbell also appeared on the cover of Anna Wintour's first September issue of American Vogue since the latter's appointment as editor-in-chief in 1988. Campbell and Wintour reminisced about their experience working together in the supermodel's pandemic YouTube show No Filter With Naomi in April 2020.

During the conversation, Wintour revealed the duo made history with that cover, sharing an anecdote of her mentor S.I Newhouse being disappointed at her choosing a black supermodel for her first September issue.

“I remember holding up your beautiful cover and showing it to him [Newhouse], and he said, ‘Oh Anna.’ It wasn’t a criticism in any way, it was just a question. He said, ‘You’re going to put an African American model on the September cover of American Vogue?’ Honestly, Naomi, it never crossed my mind to think that way,” Wintour said.

Naomi Campbell also acknowledged Wintour's struggles to make her the face of the September 1989 issue. In a 2016 interview with CNN Style, the supermodel said she had "no idea" how hard the editor-in-chief had to fight for her, adding that Wintour provided her with a great opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback