Anna Wintour's 4 best Met Gala looks in photos

Anna Wintour is a name to reckon with in the fashion world. The most formidable editor-in-chief of Vogue and the long-reigning queen of the fashion world, Wintour has solidified her status as an iconic figure in the industry. Known for her impeccable taste, sharp bob, and trademark sunglasses, Wintour's influence transcends the pages of magazines to shape the very fabric of the fashion landscape.

Wintour is also one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala. She'll also be hosting the event, her past Met Gala looks have all been a great success. She has been associated with the Met Gala since 1995.

With her keen eye for style and unwavering commitment to innovation, she continues to captivate audiences at the Met Gala year after year. Let's delve into four of Anna Wintour's most memorable Met Gala looks.

4 most iconic looks over the years of Anna Wintour

1) Christian Dior Haute Couture (2003)

Anna Wintour's appearance at the 2003 Met Gala, adorned in a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, was a testament to her impeccable taste and timeless style. The gown's intricate design and exquisite craftsmanship showcased Wintour's affinity for elegance and sophistication.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala

The floor-length silky white gown, paired with a fringed cardigan, seemed to be in line with the theme of the 2003 event, Goddess: The Classical Mode. With its flattering silhouette, this ensemble captured the essence of high fashion while exuding an air of grace and refinement.

2) Floral Beaded Design (2019)

Anna Wintour looks great. Credits: Instagram/@alisonmcshw

The 2019 Met Gala, with the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, saw Wintour wearing a pink Chanel gown that was covered in pastel flowers. She paired it with a purple stole.

3) Chanel Haute Couture(2016)

Throughout the years, Wintour has been synonymous with Chanel Haute Couture, showcasing the label's iconic designs with unparalleled grace and poise. Whether adorned in timeless tweed suits or extravagant ball gowns, Wintour's partnership with Chanel has been a hallmark of her signature style.

Stunning fringe Chanel spotted on Wintour. Image credit : @poshpoint

One such dress was her white dazzling fringe gown with elegant embellishments of Chanel Couture number all over. The floor-length beaded gown had brown feathers stitched around the chest and fringes along the sleeves and train. She wore it to the 2012 Met Gala celebrating the theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

4) Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada Tribute (2012)

In a departure from her usual Chanel ensembles, Wintour made a bold fashion statement at the 2012 Met Gala, paying homage to fashion luminaries Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada.

Faux Fur from Prada as spotted on Anna Wintour Credits: @alisonmcshw

Her gown, crafted in tribute to Schiaparelli and Prada's iconic designs, showcased her willingness to embrace innovation and creativity. She wore a faux fur jacket to compliment her white and gold gown. Her gown featured a gold lobster, considered to be a tribute to Schiaparelli's 1937 "lobster dress".

As the Met Gala approaches, anticipation builds for another unforgettable appearance by Anna Wintour, the esteemed co-chair of the event. With her unparalleled style and unmatched influence, Wintour is set to once again leave an indelible mark on the fashion world.

As fans eagerly await her arrival on the red carpet, one thing is certain: Anna Wintour's presence at the Met Gala is always a highlight of the evening, and fans can't wait to see the breathtaking ensemble she chooses to grace us with this year.