Did Kanye mix up Dave Blunts with Druski amid Diddy allegations? Viral texts debunked

An alleged screenshot of Kanye West’s DM with rapper, singer, and internet personality Dave Blunts recently circulated online. The Yeezy founder appeared to mix up Blunts with comedian Druski, amid the allegations against the latter from the Diddy lawsuit.

X user @lottareds shared the post on March 10, 2025. It was captioned, “Kanye reveals texts with Dave Blunts about Druski in an Instagram post that is now deleted. This is actually CRAZY.” It came alongside the alleged screenshot of the DM exchanged between Ye and Dave Blunts.

The Donda maker was seen reportedly asking Blunts:

“Why am I seeing these allegations about you? I thought you were different. Delete my trainer’s number.”

In response, Dave seemingly clarified, “Ye, that’s not me. That’s Druski.” Realizing his alleged error, Kanye reportedly wrote, “Oh. Nevermind. How much weight have you lost since I connected you with my trainer?” The X user’s post garnered severe traction online and earned over 4.6 million views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral post has turned out to be fake, seemingly created for the purpose of virality and parody. As pointed out in the community notes under the post, Kanye’s Instagram handle is @ye and not @kanyewest as seen in the rumored screenshot.

Not only that, but Ye didn’t make any such Instagram posts/ stories on Monday and his entire account has been scrubbed. Meanwhile, the @lottareds account that made the post has the words, “concept artist” and “vamp/ satire” mentioned in the bio.

Kanye sent a different DM to Dave Blunts

While @lottareds created the now-debunked post where Kanye appeared to confuse Dave Blunts with Druski, the rumor circulated further after @ayeejuju reshared the fake DM with the caption, “Kanye dumb af.” It was posted on March 11, 2025, and amassed 11.2 million views at the time of writing. However, this too has turned out to be fabricated and unfounded, seemingly for the purpose of sensationalism.

Meanwhile, an actual DM exchange between Dave Blunts and Ye has also surfaced online. Shared by The College Dropout artist himself on X on March 9, 2025, it showed West texting Blunts on iMessage on Friday and offering to help him with his weight loss and connect him with his personal trainer.

“Bout to listen. Do you mind if I connect you and my trainer. We need you to stay alive.”

Dave appreciated Kanye’s effort and messaged back, writing, “Let’s do it. Thank you Ye,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. The Iowa-based rapper, who was hospitalized earlier this year, also took to X on March 9, and shared a screenshot showing the rest of his conversation with Kanye.

"You my favorite rapper and writer. You free," West wrote.

Blunts replied, "Thank you so much Ye it means the world to me. I am free."

Ye, however, clarified that Dave Blunts is his “favorite rapper” and his raps gave him “the energy of my tweets.” West further shared that his favorite musician is Playboi Carti.

Kanye also defended Dave Blunts on X and called out Rolling Loud for seemingly preventing the latter from performing songs containing certain anti-LGBTQ+ slurs.

"Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can't perform it. But he can perform everything that's talking about guns [thinking emoji]," Ye wrote in a since removed post.

However, Rolling Loud cleared the air and commented that it wasn’t them but rather Blunts’ “team” that told them so. Notably, before his latest online interactions with Kanye, Blunts went on record to say he would stop using “offensive and vulgar things” in his music.

However, since Ye backed him up, Dave is now seemingly looking to backtrack on his decision. He shared two posts on X. In the first one, he wrote:

"When I made the decision to change my lyrics and not be so vulgar and not use such grotesque and descriptive profanity, I didn't know people would react the way they did hell even YE chimed in on the matter that's pretty cool but all of this talk about me not performing my song has me wondering did I make the right decision should I perform the song?"

Dave Blunts’ follow-up tweet read, "Should I continue being vulgar in my music do I abandon the very thin that got me here the is... I feel like this decision is one that I need to think long and hard on (pause)."

Amid all these, Blunts also shared a snippet of an unreleased song on which he referenced his latest interaction. “Ye said I’m the chosen one / Ye told me to talk to his personal trainer ’cause he wanna see me alive," he rapped.

Meanwhile, Druski was recently mentioned as a co-defendant in the amended lawsuit against Diddy brought forth by Ashley Parham and two others. The comedian was accused of drugging, using baby oil, and r*ping Parham during an alleged incident in 2018. Druski has since denied the allegation as “outlandish.”

