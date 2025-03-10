When did Druski blow up? Real name and details of Ashley Parham's amended complaint against Diddy explained 

Over the weekend, comedian Druski was named a co-defendant in the amended lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which was filed by a woman named Ashley Parham. The plaintiff has accused Druski of drugging her, using baby oil on her, and r*ping her.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, posted an Instagram Story on March 10, 2025, denying the accusation. He claimed that the timeline provided by Ashley Parham in the amended complaint was factually incorrect.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Druski started creating comedy skits on Instagram and other social media platforms in October 2017. He faced challenges for a few years before his popularity blew up during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yahoo!

More about Druski’s career in the wake of his inclusion in Diddy lawsuit

Druski, born Drew Desbordes in 1994 in Maryland, grew up in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He became a jokester at a young age with the knack of making people laugh and became the class clown in school. In fact, during a September 2021 interview with Complex, he shared:

“My goal was to always be the funniest in class every year, but I never even thought I would be a comedian. For some reason, I never put the pieces together.”

In the same interview, Druski shared that he grew up exploring the works of Chris Farley, Will Ferrell, Cedric the Entertainer, and Dave Chappelle. During his teenage years, he started watching Steve Harvey, Diddy, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, and Gary Vee, among many others.

Eventually, he attended a semester each at Georgia Gwinnett College and Georgia Southern University, studying sports analytics. However, he soon dropped out, going against his family’s wishes, while his friends continued to support his dream of becoming a comedian. During this time, he supported himself by working at a trampoline park, a warehouse, and a Red Lobster restaurant.

In October 2017, he began posting funny skits on social media platforms, earning an average of 1.5 million views per piece. Over the next few years, he connected with Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow, Drake, Jalen Ramsey, Floyd Mayweather, and Odell Beckham Jr. By 2020, he became Harlow’s frequent collaborator on skits, music videos, and other content, which soon brought Desbordes online fame. He now has over nine million followers on Instagram.

He also appeared in several music videos, including Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later, Lil Yatchy's Oprah's Bank Account, and Jack Harlow's Tyler Herro. Drew filmed an independent YouTube show called The Guys, which he described as a mix of Jack*ss and The Office, as reported by GQ.

His breakthrough came during the coronavirus lockdown, leading to a surge of tens of thousands of followers. In August 2020, he was spotted interacting with LeBron James during an NBA Summer League event.

In early 2021, he created his own web series Sneakin’ with Druski, partnering with Diddy’s Revolt TV and Adidas. On his show, he talked about sustaining in the entertainment industry with guests including Snoop Dogg, Teyana Taylor, Lil Yachty, and more.

Druski gained further attention later that year by touring as an opening act with J. Cole and 21 Savage on their The Off-Season Tour. Today, he continues to create viral content online alongside live tours, shows, brand deals, sponsorships, celebrity partnerships, and ad revenues, boasting an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Distractify.

Over the past few years, he has appeared in commercials for KFC, Google Pixel, Bud Light, Call of Duty, and more. He was also named Bud Light’s brand ambassador during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. His brand deals include partnerships with top companies such as Spotify, American Express, and Mountain Dew.

Druski also owns an entertainment company, 4Lifers, through which he produces TV and web content and his apparel line and merchandise drops. He founded the satirical record label Coulda Been Records, which features aspiring online artists who are either praised or trolled on the comedian’s live streams. His first headlining tour, titled "Coulda Woulda Shoulda," took place in 2023.

In 2023, Forbes listed him among the top creators of the year, while Complex named him the funniest person online in June 2024. Desbordes owns a stake in Happy Dad Hard Seltzer and frequently promotes it during his tours and on social media.

Aside from Druski, other celebrities named in Ashley Parham's amended lawsuit against Diddy include Kristina Khorram, Shane Pearce, Jaguart Wright, Odell Beckham Jr., Big Homie.CC, and Diddy's mother, Janice Combs.

The lawsuit was filed on March 7 in the Northern District of California, accusing the defendants of outnumbering the plaintiff, as well as drugging, s*xually assaulting, and other allegations. Originally, Parham and two other anonymous plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in October 2024. Ashley previously alleged that Combs gangr*ped her at his private residence in the Bay Area in 2018.

