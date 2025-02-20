"Daytime television with his toes out": Internet reacts to Druski's appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show

Druski appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show on February 20 and left fans in a frenzy. The comedian discussed meeting Chris Tucker, working with Ben Affleck, and also getting roasted by Kevin Hart. Meanwhile, his walk to the stage was heavily discussed on social media.

Before sitting down with Hudson, he danced as many staff members sang and cheered at his side. At one point, he also shook hands with an unidentified person before walking on. Videos of the same have circulated across various social media platforms.

Many could not believe that the comedian rocked his signature printed button-down shirt, black shorts, and a tan fitted cap on stage. He also wore Birkenstock sandals to complete the outfit.

Reacting to his appearance on the show, one netizen commented:

Several others expressed similar sentiments of thrill with comments online reading:

Many could not help but comment on his spirit and outfit. Some more reactions read:

Druski made an appearance on the show after appearing on the first episode of the Coulda Been Love web series. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

For those uninitiated, Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, is a comic and social media personality who hails from Columbia, Maryland. The 30-year-old is best known for his Coulda Been Records sketch comedy and his appearance in the music videos of various artists like Drake, Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow, and more.

“I’m definitely looking for love, so, why not”: Druski discusses Coulda Been Love on the Jennifer Hudson Show

Drake created the series Coulda Been Love which is available on YouTube. The series is similar to the format of the Bachelor show where a group of prospective lovers compete for Druski and a cash prize of $50,000. Speaking about the same, he revealed on the Jennifer Hudson Show:

“I kind of wanted to bring back that vibe of like the early 2000s, kind of like the Flavor of Love and I Love New York, those type of shows. I wanted to do something like that in this generation and of course, I’m definitely looking for love, so, why not?”

During the show, he also showed off his karate moves as Hudson watched in shock. Speaking about working with Ben Affleck for a Super Bowl commercial, he also said:

“Meeting him was super inspiring because I’ve watched a lot of his movies, and, like, been a big fan of his work and like being around him and just seeing how hard he works… he’s walking around, he’s directing , he’s telling people to do what so it was just too much chaos”

Druski also revealed on the show that he “found something” through his YouTube series. He previously dated Rubi Rose, who later admitted that the relationship was PR- driven.

