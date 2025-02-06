"Did not expect the Dr Umar cameo" — Netizens react to Druski sharing trailer for Coulda Been Love, a satirical relationship competition

On Thursday, February 6, Druski (born Drew Desbordes) dropped a 3-minute-long video clip on his X handle, captioning it with the question, "DO YOU THINK I WILL FIND LOVE?"

The clip turned out to be the trailer of an upcoming satirical relationship competition, titled Coulda Been Love. Towards the end of the clip, it was revealed that the season premiere of the show would debut on YouTube one day before Valentine's Day on February 13, 2025.

Druski's post has since gone viral, receiving over 3 million views, 35K likes, and 6K retweets in less than a day of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting that they did not expect the Dr. Umar cameo.

"Did not expect the dr umar cameo," the user shared.

The comment referenced a scene from the trailer where Dr. Umar, who is a renowned Black activist, psychologist, and motivational speaker, says, "A man building an empire cannot do it with a hood rat."

The other comments on Druski's post complimented the trailer, with some users praising Druski for creating "a media empire."

"This is the greatest trailer I've ever seen in my life," commented an X user.

"This man is creating a media empire and I love it," wrote another.

"Is this a skit or is this a real show? Either way f*ck I'm in," said a third user.

"You never know what druski be cooking lol," added a fourth one.

Meanwhile, other netizens pointed out that the comedian was already onto the next skit and did not take any break.

"Druski always onto the next skitt he can never just chill for like a week," wrote a netizen.

"I hope he wins an award for this masterpiece," posted another one.

"'A man building an empire, cannot do it with a hood rat' is so bold to say out loud," commented a user.

Druski's Coulda Been Love is self-funded

While the trailer of Druski's Coulda Been Love dropped on February 6, the comedian had first mentioned the show to The Hollywood Reporter back in November 2024. The 30-year-old also told the media outlet that his next move was to solidify his transition from a comedian to a comedic actor.

"I self-fund everything, and we 100 percent own all of the IP for any shows that we do," he said.

The notion of "could have" is central to the brand Desbordes has built for himself. His first-ever show, Coulda Been Records, was released during the pandemic.

The parody talent-scouting show that the comedian started on Instagram made way for his next reality web series, Coulda Been House, which premiered on YouTube in February 2024. The series featured multiple guest stars, including Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg.

A few months later, in July 2024, the Atlanta native organized the Coulda Fest, a comedy and music festival to celebrate the city's culture and music. Hosted at Philips Arena, Desbordes' fest had an artist line-up, comprising performances by Lil Baby, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Yung Joc, DJ Unk, Travis Porter, Baby Drill, and Shop Boyz, among others.

Coulda Been Love is not the only project that Desbordes has lined up. According to the comedian, he was also working on an untitled show based on his airport skits. The show was in the early stages of development at Netflix last November. So far, no further revelation of the Netflix show has been made.

When asked if he was planning to relocate to Hollywood from Atlanta, Druski answered in negative, adding that he was "close to real life" and that "with comedy, you can’t be too out of touch, too far away from real."

