"Nah you ain't invited to any BBQ's anymore"—Internet calls out Snoop Dogg for sharing MLK post after Trump support

As many residents across the U.S. celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20, 2025, they also expressed disappointment in Snoop Dogg. This happened after videos of the rapper performing at the Crypto Ball, held in Washington D.C. on January 17, in honor of now-president Donald Trump, went viral online.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., seemingly attempted to address the same on Instagram on January 21. However, he failed to gain support. The rapper took to Instagram to share a carousel of videos of Martin Luther King Jr. delivering a speech at The School District of Philadelphia from October 1967. In the clip, MLK Jr. said:

“Don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you are nobody. Always feel that you count. Always feel that you have worth. And always feel that your life has ultimate significance. Don’t be ashamed of your color. Don’t be ashamed of your biological features.”

Along with sharing MLK Jr.’s video, Snoop Dogg mentioned 'praying hands' emoticon and wrote “us” in the caption.

The video was posted after Snoop Dogg performed at the aforementioned ball, hosted by the incoming administration’s crypto tsar, David Sacks.

Netizens were particularly displeased with the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper performing at an event in honor of Donald Trump. In response to Snoop’s Instagram post, one netizen wrote online:

Several others expressed similar sentiments with comments under Snoop Dogg's post reading:

Many internet users wrote online that Snoop “sold his soul” away. Some reactions read:

Alongside Snoop Dogg receiving criticism for performing at the Donald Trump event, singer Nelly also had to release a statement after performing at Trump’s January 20 inauguration ceremony. Some more reactions to Snoop’s latest social media post read:

Exploring Snoop Dogg’s relationship with Donald Trump as the former receives backlash online

Snoop’s possible support for Donald Trump comes as a surprise to many, as back in 2017, the former was seen pointing a gun at a clown dressed as Trump in the music video Lavender. The MV was created by the Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD.

Following Donald Trump’s initial presidential race win, Snoop took to Instagram on January 10, 2017, to seemingly threaten singers that he would “roast the f**k” out of any “Uncle Tim a*s n**ga” who chose to perform at Trump’s inauguration ball.

However, in January 2024, Snoop reportedly had a different perspective when it came to the Republican. While speaking to The London Times, the former said that he had “nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump. Snoop added:

“He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

The 53-year-old was referring to Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, who was pardoned by Trump back in January 2021. Los Angeles Times reported that Harris was serving a 25-years-to-life imprisonment for drug trafficking and attempted murder at the time.

After becoming officially sworn in as president, Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders. It included the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, pardoning the January 6th rioters, and also an executive order that delayed TikTok’s ban by 75 days.

