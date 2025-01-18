What happened to Chrisette Michele? Netizens mention singer's plight in response to Nelly, Snoop Dogg performing for Trump

Netizens mentioned Chrisette Michele's plight as a response to the news of Nelly and Snoop Dogg performing at Donald Trump's Inaugural Liberty Ball on January 20, 2025. Chrisette was one of the artists who performed at Trump's inauguration in 2017; however, a downfall followed the singer's performance.

After the 2017 inaugural performance, Chrisette Michele became the center of cruel jokes on social media, was dropped by her record label, and underwent a miscarriage as well. According to BET's report dated October 2017, Chrisette revealed the negative impact of performing at Trump's inaugural in a series of open letters wherein she mentioned:

“If social media wanted to pull me down, I guess they succeeded as it pertains to Capitol & Caroline records. I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me. Capitol records. I was quiet for a few days… I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me?”

Since Nelly and Snoop Dogg are artists belonging to the same ethnicity as Chrisette, netizens recalled what happened with the Epiphany singer in the comment sections of social media pages announcing the same.

Internet users took to the comment section of @theshaderoom's post confirming Nelly's participation at Trump's inaugural and warned the rapper about ending up like Chrisette Michele:

Netizens comment on Nelly and Snoop Dogg's inaugural performance (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Some netizens added that Snoop Dogg and Nelly must undergo the same kind of treatment from the audience as Chrisette did.

Netizens comment on Nelly and Snoop Dogg's inaugural performance (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Chrisette Michele mentions suicidal thoughts, account or miscarriage, and more in open letters

In a series of open letters describing what went down after she performed at Donald Trump's inaugural, Chrisette Michele hinted at having suicidal thoughts, mentioning "Bacardi and Xanax." She mentioned that she hadn't picked up the phone for months and was afraid to look at social media.

The singer said that she has lifted people and been a part of Black empowerment and community activations, yet the community made her feel worthless by forgetting everything she's done. Further in the open letter, Chrisette talked about her dependency on alcohol and then switched to a more hopeful note about having a dialogue with God.

Commenting on her label, Capitol & Caroline Records, dropping her after performing for Trump, Chrisette Michele mentioned:

"It's one thing to be a strong black woman, it's another thing to be a strong black woman who has to fight against the worst odds. I went from someone being revered and loved to facing putting out an album in the worst climate of my musical career."

Chrisette Michele also described her miscarriage experience by stating that her old habits of binge eating disorder resurfaced, and sometimes she'd drink nothing but water for the entire day after a day of heavy eating. The singer stated:

"I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me?"

Chrisette said that the "experience of a broken nation" showed itself in her physical body.

It is apparent from her social media posts that Chrisette Michele has been performing in places like Boston, Atlanta, New York City, and Nashville. The singer also shares motivational quotes on her Instagram account, and fans have often been supportive of her in the comment section of her posts.

