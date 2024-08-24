How old is Samantha Jo? All about the YouTube star as she announces pregnancy with longtime boyfriend

YouTuber Samantha Jo announced on Thursday, August 22, 2024, that she was expecting her first child. The content creator stated that she was currently three months pregnant and also revealed that this was the reason why she was absent from social media.

In a video titled 'IM HAVING A BABY,' Samantha Jo revealed that getting pregnant was not on her “bingo card,” as she was told months ago that she would face difficulty getting pregnant naturally. She also playfully referred to the baby as an “oopsy baby.” The content creator, who is 25 years old, also added:

“I have always known that me having kids was going to be a long, lengthy process of IVF [in vitro fertilization] and lots of money… I had mentally accepted that and now here we are.”

Samantha Jo also revealed that the first trimester was difficult as she was “so sick,” but she eventually “started to feel better.”

For those uninitiated, the Lexington, South Carolina native is best known for her lifestyle content. She has amassed over one million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Samantha Jo takes to Instagram to share a glimpse into her pregnancy journey so far

Samantha took to Instagram and TikTok to give fans a sneak peek “into the past three months.” This included clips of her discovering the exciting news over three pregnancy tests.

In other clips, the content creator shared the reactions of her family and friends to the latest news. This also included fellow internet personality Tianna Robillard expressing excitement over the news. Robillard wrote in the comment to the Instagram post, “I’m so happy for you mama.”

Samantha Jo also wrote in the caption:

“I guess now’s the time to figure out how to be the best mom I can possibly be! Thank you to everyone in my life who has been so supportive the past few months, I wouldn’t want life without you.”

Samantha Jo also explained in Instagram’s comment section that she intentionally chose to keep her partner, Jerryl’s reaction to the pregnancy news private, as they wanted to keep their union away from the public eye. She wrote in the comments:

“other than pictures here and there, we keep our relationship private now just to protect it from the internet I’ll be sharing my journey though!”

Her followers also took to the comment section to congratulate her on the news and are anticipating more pregnancy and motherhood-related content on her channel.

Previously, Samantha Jo made headlines in May 2024, when she told followers that she went from a size 24 to a size 16 and also dropped 70 pounds with the help of weight loss medication.

She revealed on YouTube that she was taking the weight-loss drug Zepbound, which helped her go down from her highest weight of 310 pounds.

