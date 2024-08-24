Taylor Swift, who recently wrapped up the European leg of her ongoing Eras Tour, took to Instagram to support Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter's new endeavors. The singer posted to her Instagram stories on August 24, 2024, and praised Kravitz's short film Blink Twice and Carpeter's album, Short 'n Sweet.

Swift described Kravitz’s film as ‘Incredible’ and complimented her "clear and bold vision." In the story, Taylor Swift shared an image of Blink Twice’s poster that features stars Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

"This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning. @zoeisabellakravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision," the singer wrote.

Swift concluded her message with a trigger warning for the film’s mature content.

In another Instagram story, the Blank Space singer also praised singer Sabrina Carpenter's album Short ' Sweet, calling it "extraordinary."

Taylor Swift celebrates Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut via Blink Twice

Taylor Swift gives a shoutout to Zoë Kravitz's directing debut Blink Twice

Blink Twice was released in theatres on August 22, 2024, and is described as a psychological thriller. Amazon MGM issued a trigger warning for the film and its mature themes and content.

The film follows a cocktail waitress (Naomi Ackie), who finds herself in a disturbing situation after accepting an invitation to a tech billionaire’s island. Channing Tatum is set to play the role of the billionaire in the film. While Taylor Swift praised Kravitz's film, she also added a disclaimer for the film's content.

Besides the praise for Kravitz, Taylor also recommended the new music album by Sabrina Carpenter, Short ‘n Sweet. The album was launched on the same day, as her songs, Espresso, Please Please Please, and a new music video featuring Jenna Ortega Taste, among others.

Swift also recommended the new music album by Sabrina Carpenter called Short ‘n Sweet

Kravitz, who recently debuted as a film director, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on August 23. She recounted going to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert with her fiancé, Channing Tatum.

“It’s crazy. I’m not surprised because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does. So it’s not surprising that she’s so good,” Kravitz told Fallon.

She also expressed surprise at how Swift seamlessly transitions from performing to casual hangouts.

Taylor Swift and Kravitz have been friends since at least, 2020, when they were said to have spent time together in London as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift had earlier commended Kravitz’s performance in 2022’s The Batman.

Both women were also seen together at the wedding of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff in August 2023.

With Blink Twice now in theaters, Swift’s endorsement highlights her support for Kravitz's new venture, while also celebrating Carpenter's musical achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback