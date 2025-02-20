"Unsubstantial hearsay" - Justin Baldoni's lawyer calls out Blake Lively's amended lawsuit for "lack of actual evidence"

Justin Baldoni's chief lawyer Bryan Freedman criticized Blake Lively's amended lawsuit against his client by calling it "unsubstantial hearsay" and having a "lack of actual evidence." Lively's legal team filed the amended lawsuit on February 18, 2025, with new allegations and accusations against her It Ends With Us co-star.

Ad

In an official statement shared with the media on February 19, Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman criticized Blake Lively's amended complaint. He said:

"Her underwhelming amended complaint is filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims. My clients have been transparent in providing receipts, real-time documents, and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry-picked to the media."

Ad

Freedman also called out the lawsuit for its alleged "lack of evidence" and noted:

"Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively’s false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively’s lack of actual evidence."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a legal feud since December 2024 when the actress filed a complaint against her co-star. She accused Baldoni of alleged s*xual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us, alongside running a smear campaign to tarnish her name.

Justin Baldoni hit back with two lawsuits - one worth $250 million against the New York Times over an article based on Blake Lively's claims and another against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist worth $400 million.

Ad

What are the new claims in Blake Lively's amended lawsuit against Justin Baldoni?

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Blake Lively's amended lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, filed on February 18, 2025, includes multiple new claims apart from her original allegations against the actor. In her previous complaint, Lively accused Baldoni of alleged s*xual harassment, spearheading a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation, and inappropriate workplace behavior.

Ad

In her new lawsuit, Blake Lively added charges of defamation against Justin Baldoni and included Jed Wallace and his crisis PR firm Street Relations as defendants. It is worth noting that Wallace sued Lively this month over her alleged false allegations against him and his firm.

Explaining her charges of defamation against Justin Baldoni and other defendants, Blake Lively claimed that statements made by the actor's legal team and lawyer Bryan Freedman accused her of making fabricated allegations. Her complaint noted:

Ad

“The statements Wayfarer, Baldoni, and Heath, through their agents, including Bryan Freedman, published about Ms. Lively are reasonably understood to state and imply that Ms. Lively fabricated claims of harassment and filed false claims of harassment with the Civil Rights Department of the State of California and with this Court."

Moreover, Blake Lively's new lawsuit includes two other women who allegedly felt uncomfortable with Baldoni's actions on set. The legal document does not include any names but the actress claimed that these women are willing to testify in court in March 2026- when the trial is set to be held in New York City.

Ad

“The dangerous climate of threats, harassment, and intimidation fueled by the Defendants’ retaliation campaign has required Ms. Lively to alter her personal and professional life, and to take steps to protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm. Thus, this Amended Complaint does not refer to certain witnesses by name, nor does it provide screen shots of their text messages," Lively's lawsuit stated.

Ad

"Importantly, however, these witnesses have given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications in this Amended Complaint as contained herein, and they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process," it added.

Further, Blake Lively's complaint also mentioned that she first communicated her concerns regarding Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer CEO James Heath's behavior on May 26, 2023, to a Sony executive named Ange Giannetti.

Ad

Another female cast member allegedly also felt the same, which the actress claimed Baldoni acknowledged on June 1, 2023. A second female cast member allegedly also "confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set."

Lively recently made a public appearance alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds at the Saturday Night Live 50 Special. During the appearance, Ryan Reynolds made a supposed veiled joke about his wife's legal feud with Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court on March 9, 2025. Further developments on the case are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback