How old are Blake Lively's kids? Actress claims her children and husband are "traumatized" due to Justin Baldoni's case

Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, has profoundly impacted her family, particularly her four children. In an amended complaint filed in New York federal court on February 18, 2025, Blake Lively detailed the emotional turmoil her family has endured due to the public nature of the dispute, as reported by Page Six.

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are parents to four children: James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2. The legal document emphasized that the children's distress stems directly from the public and legal battles their mother is embroiled in. According to the amended complaint, the children have been "traumatized" and "emotionally uprooted," leading to significant disruptions in their well-being.

"Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being."

The lawsuit's impact on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The complaint revealed that Reynolds has been "affected mentally, physically, and professionally" due to the family's collective anguish. Blake Lively herself has faced days where she "struggled to get out of bed" and often opts to avoid public appearances. Behind closed doors, she endures:

"Grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety," accompanied by "repeated and painful physical symptoms."

The roots of this turmoil trace back to December 2024, when Lively initiated a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to tarnish her reputation. In a significant development, the amended complaint introduces claims that two other women on the It Ends With Us set also felt uncomfortable due to Baldoni's behavior.

These unnamed individuals have reportedly granted Lively permission to share their experiences and are prepared to testify, providing corroborative evidence to her allegations, as reported by People.

In response to Blake Lively's accusations, Baldoni has taken legal action of his own. He filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging defamation and civil extortion. Baldoni contended that the couple was attempting to "destroy" his reputation and career.

His legal team dismissed Blake Lively's claims as lacking substantial evidence, with attorney Bryan Freedman stating that forthcoming depositions would be revealing in nature.

The high-profile nature of this dispute has attracted significant media attention. Lively's amended complaint highlights the "extreme" emotional impact of online scrutiny, not only on herself but also on Reynolds and their children.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Reynolds has maintained a public demeanor. During the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, he made a lighthearted remark when asked about his well-being, responding:

"Great! Why, what have you heard?"

This attempt at humor has been met with criticism, with Baldoni's attorney expressing surprise at Reynolds' decision to jest about such serious allegations, as reported by Fox News on February 18.

According to Page Six, the unfolding legal battle has elicited reactions from the broader entertainment community. Notably, Taylor Swift, a close friend of Lively, has reportedly sought distance from the actress amid the controversy. Sources told the outlet that Swift felt "hurt" and perceived herself as a "pawn" in the ongoing dispute, leading her to take a step back from their friendship.

The case is slated for trial in March 2026.

