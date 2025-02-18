Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman criticizes Ryan Reynolds over an SNL 50 joke about Blake Lively's s*xual harassment case

Ryan Reynolds' quip during Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special has drawn criticism from Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman. The joke, seemingly referencing the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, has sparked controversy.

On February 16, 2025, Reynolds appeared at SNL 50 alongside his wife, Blake Lively. During a segment hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, he was asked how he was doing, to which he jokingly responded:

"Great. Why? What have you heard?"

The seemingly offhand remark was widely interpreted as a reference to the legal dispute involving Lively and Baldoni. Freedman, who represents Baldoni, criticized Reynolds' joke during an interview with Hot Mics with Billy Bush on February 17, 2025.

"I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been s*xually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. So it surprised me," he said.

Background on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

The legal battle began in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and director in It Ends With Us. The lawsuit alleges that Baldoni s*xually harassed her and later orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation. The complaint outlines instances of unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior during filming.

Justin Baldoni has denied the allegations and countersued Lively for defamation, seeking $400 million in damages. His legal team has asserted that Lively's claims are false and have had severe consequences on his personal and professional life.

Justin Baldoni sued Blake Lively in January 2025 (Image via Getty)

Reynolds' joke during SNL 50 marked the couple's first major public appearance since the lawsuits were filed. While some viewers saw the remark as a harmless comedic moment, others criticized it as inappropriate, given the serious nature of the allegations.

Freedman emphasized on the podcast episode that Baldoni is struggling with the ongoing legal battle and has sought refuge with his family in Hawaii. Clarifying that Baldoni's retreat is not a vacation but a means to cope with the situation, the attorney stated:

"I think he's hopeful, and I think he's grateful he's with his family."

Beyond expressing surprise at Ryan Reynolds' joke during the SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Freedman alleged that The New York Times colluded with Lively's team in their reporting, suggesting a coordinated effort to damage Baldoni's reputation.

He also addressed claims about a supposed smear campaign orchestrated by Justin Baldoni against Lively. He refuted these allegations and provided context to challenge their validity.

Justin Baldoni's legal troubles have extended beyond Blake Lively's lawsuit. He has also filed a defamation suit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of irresponsible reporting on Lively's allegations. Additionally, publicist Jed Wallace has sued Lively for $7 million, claiming defamation in relation to the case, as reported by Vulture.

The trial is set for March 2026, and both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify. Reynolds has yet to respond to Freedman's remarks or address the controversy surrounding his joke.

