"I'm Team It Ends With Us" — Brandon Sklenar addresses Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case after being asked to pick sides

Amid the ongoing legal dispute between his It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar made it clear that he isn't taking sides. When asked during an appearance on CBS Mornings on February 17, 2025, whether he was "Team Blake" or "Team Justin," Sklenar, 34, humorously replied:

"I'm Team It Ends With Us."

Brandon Sklenar further emphasized the importance of the film's message, focusing on the reason behind its creation.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for," Sklenar said.

It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman navigating an abusive relationship. The actor went on to share that the movie's impact was personal for him, stating that the film gave a loved one of his the strength to change her life.

"Me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life. It means a lot to me. It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is, and it gets convoluted."

Brandon Sklenar's previous stance on the Lively vs Baldoni dispute

The legal battle between Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 41, began in December 2024, when Lively filed a s*xual harassment complaint against Baldoni. She accused the actor-director of misconduct during production and alleged that Baldoni and his associates engaged in a retaliatory smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Baldoni, through his legal team, has denied these allegations, calling them "categorically false," as per E! News. The legal dispute escalated when Baldoni filed a lawsuit in January 2025 against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane, and Sloane's PR firm, alleging civil extortion and defamation. The case is expected to go to trial in March 2026.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively (Image via Getty)

According to People magazine, Brandon Sklenar's response to the ongoing situation has been consistent, showing support for the film's underlying message and the women behind it. In August 2024, he publicly criticized the vilification of the women involved in making the movie, including Lively, Isabela Ferrer, Jenny Slate, and Hoover. Sklenar voiced his concerns on Instagram, stating:

"Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about."

He also expressed disappointment over the negativity surrounding the project, writing:

"What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online."

Brandon Sklenar reiterated the film's central theme of courage and empowerment, stressing that the intention was to spread love and awareness.

In December 2024, Brandon Sklenar also showed support for Lively by encouraging his followers to read her s*xual harassment complaint in full. He posted a link to the article with the New York Times on his Instagram Story and wrote, "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," alongside a heart emoji, tagging Lively's account.

As of February 2025, Brandon Sklenar is set to appear in the upcoming film The Housemaid, adding another project to his growing list of roles. The actor, who gained recognition for his role in It Ends With Us, will be seen in this new project in the near future.

