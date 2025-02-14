"She is still following Blake and Ryan"— Internet reacts to Colleen Hoover deleting Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni photos from her Instagram

It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover seemingly reactivated her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The move came weeks after the author deactivated her account amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle. However, some fans noticed that the author's Instagram feed looked slightly different as she allegedly removed all traces of Lively and Baldoni from her account.

Page Six reported that Hoover previously posted a few pictures of the cast of It Ends With Us, which starred Lively and Baldoni as Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid. The 2024 film is based on Hoover's 2016 book of the same name.

After reactivating her account, the author reportedly kept some of the early casting announcements and a few posts dedicated to fans. However, fans noted that Colleen Hoover reportedly removed previous posts related to the film in her feed, per the outlet.

The It Ends With Us author's move sparked various reactions from people on Reddit and X. However, one fan noted that while Hoover was still following Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, she no longer followed Justin Baldoni on the social media platform.

"She is still following Blake and Ryan but not following Justin," a Reddit user commented.

Other fans pointed out how she supposedly supported Blake Lively before when it was "socially convenient" for her. Commenters also alleged that deleting traces of both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from her IG feed meant Hoover was trying to distance herself from the actors' ongoing legal battle.

"She's still following them though, which I thought was interesting. She's soft distancing herself from them," a user on X commented.

"Oh d*mn...this just gets more and more quicksandy, doesn't it? Colleen Hoover was all on Blake's side when it was socially convenient for her to do so. But her scrubbing Baldoni AND Blake off her IG feed speaks volumes about where she stands on all of this now...woof," an X user wrote.

"She said she tied of BOFFUYALL a**es. A lot of us share the same sentiment," another user on X said.

Other commenters that it's a little too late for Hoover to delete pictures online because it "doesn't change the core issue" as the "internet never forgets."

"Removing photos doesn't change the core issue. Focus should remain on the legal merits," an X user commented.

"Colleen Hoover can delete everything about It Ends with Us, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and all her a** kissing...but the internet never forgets," an X user wrote.

Colleen Hoover gearing up for other movie adaptations despite It Ends With Us' Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama

While Colleen Hoover's name has been attached to the ongoing legal drama between the It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Despite the drama, however, the author's future continues to look hopeful.

Even though there has been controversy surrounding it, It Ends With Us was a box office success, grossing $351 worldwide, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, it's not the only movie adaptation on the roster, as Hoover has several other novels that are getting the big-screen treatment. Her books Verity, Reminders of Him, and Regretting You are reportedly going to get their movie adaptations, according to the outlet.

Amazon MGM Studios is adapting Hoover's 2018 novel, Verity, with Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson slated to star in the movie. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures reportedly scored the rights for the Reminders of Him movie adaptation and Vanessa Caswill will be directing it, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone will also helm the indie adaptation of Hoover's Regretting You. The film will reportedly star Dave Franco, Allison Williams, and McKenna Grace.

Release dates for the movie adaptations of Colleen Hoover's three books are yet to be announced.

