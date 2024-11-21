Anne Hathaway's Verity: Everything we know so far

Anne Hathaway will star in the anticipated film adaptation of the best-selling thriller Verity by Colleen Hoover, as per Variety. After the huge blockbuster success of It Ends With Us by the same author, garnering $346 million worldwide, Amazon MGM Studios has given its nod to the making of Verity, with Hathaway playing the complex, mysterious author Verity Crawford.

Known for her memorable performances in book-to-film adaptations like The Devil Wears Prada and Les Misérables, Hathaway's presence has already brought frenzy among the fans of the novel and the fans of the actress herself. Verity follows a creepy story of an amanuensis who, for cash, ghostwrites a famous thriller author incapacitated after a car accident.

When she discovers a disturbing manuscript, she finds herself entangled in twisted family secrets and manipulation in a dark, psychological thriller.

While an official release date has not been announced, the confirmation of Anne Hathaway’s casting suggests that production is moving forward quickly. Filming is expected to begin soon, and the movie will receive a theatrical release before eventually streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Verity about?

The novel is a psychological thriller with gothic undertones, originally self-published by Colleen Hoover in 2018 before being picked up by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It is similar to Gone Girl, blending the lines of deception and obsession with morals.

The official film synopsis describes how Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin, agrees to complete a book series left unfinished by Jeremy Crawford's wife, Verity, after an accident left her severely injured.

Lowen accepts the job and moves into their mansion, where she finds an incomplete manuscript filled with eerie facts about Verity and her family's past.

The manuscript forces Lowen to question if Verity is a victim of circumstance or a dangerous manipulator. As the story progresses, Lowen becomes closer to Jeremy and his son, Crew, but dark secrets within the house make her perceptions of Verity even more confusing. This psychological tug-of-war between fact and fiction is expected to translate into a tense cinematic experience.

Who is involved in the adaptation?

Anne Hathaway leads the cast as Verity Crawford. She is known for bringing complex literary characters to life, in the films Eileen and The Idea of You. The cast for the roles of Lowen Ashleigh and Jeremy Crawford are yet to be announced, but with Hathaway as the central figure, the production might also attract some more A-list talent.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter, with whom Hathaway previously collaborated in The Idea of You. Some of the works he has directed include critically acclaimed films such as The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Big Sick, showcasing his ability to balance emotionally rich narratives with compelling visuals.

The screenplay has been written by Nick Antosca, credited with many horror and thriller project works, such as The Act and Channel Zero. Earlier drafts of the script have been contributed to by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley, and April Maguire.

Producers include Hathaway, Hoover, Showalter, Stacey Sher (Django Unchained), and Lauren Levine. The project is under a first-look film deal between Amazon MGM and Semi-Formal Productions, ensuring a theatrical release before it becomes available for streaming.

How have the netizens reacted to Anne Hathaway's casting as the lead?

Some netizens and fans of the novel were expecting the role to be played by Blake Lively, Rachel McAdams, Victoria Pedretti, or Rosamund Pike, who have played similar roles in the past.

However, others are upbeat and argue that Anne Hathaway would ace the role, with one netizen even pointing out that Hathaway would be better suited to playing Lowen.

Despite varied reactions to Anne Hathaway's casting in the lead role, her involvement is sure to bring attention and anticipation to the film adaptation. As production progresses, fans eagerly await how the thriller will be brought to life on the big screen.

