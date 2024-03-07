The Idea of You is an American romantic comedy film which is based on the novel, The Idea of You, by Robinne Lee. The movie is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Jennifer Westfeldt. The movie stars The Princess Dairies fame Anne Hathaway, 41, and the Red White and Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine, 29, in the lead roles of Solène Marchand and Hayes Campbell.

Other actors that join the cast are Reid Scott as Daniel, Perry Mattfeld as Eva, Ella Rubin as Izzy, Annie Mumolo as Tracy, and Hedy Nasser as Priya. Some special appearances will also join the cast, but fans will have to wait for the initial release of the movie to find out who they are.

The movie is set to release on May 2, 2024. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release, and are curious about the age difference between the two lead actors.

What is The Idea of You about?

The movie follows the story of Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old woman. Solène gets divorced from her husband when he leaves her for another younger woman. She is the mother to a 16-year-old girl whom she accompanies to the Coachella music festival.

While she tries to bear with the desert heat and the energetic festival atmosphere, she meets Hayes Campbell, who is the 24-year-old frontman of the popular pop band, August Moon. As they both get to know each other more, they realise that the age difference has become irrelevant.

They realise they have good chemistry and become involved in a passionate love affair, although that defies societal expectations and norms. Hayes introduces Solène to a world full of youthful energy and excitement.

While Solène tries to come to terms with her feelings, she finds herself between her attraction and romance, and her duties as a single mother.

The movie follows their journey as they stand in the scrutiny of society. As their bond strengthens, they face challenges and navigate through insecurities and forbidden desires.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are 12 years apart

Anne Hathaway was born on November 12, 1982, and is currently 41 years old, while Nicholas Galitzine was born on September 29, 1994, and is currently 29 years old. The actors have a 12-year-old gap in reality, while they share a 24-year-old gap in the movie.

Their real-life age gap brings an essence of reality to the fictional romance in the movie.

Where to watch The Idea of You?

Amazon Prime Video is developing the American romantic comedy and will be available for streaming on the platform on May 2, 2024. There is a possibility, though, that the movie might get a theatrical release as well, as many Amazon Prime video releases have had that.

In conclusion, The Idea of You promises to be a captivating romantic comedy that will explore the themes of love, age difference, forbidden relationships and societal expectations. With Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine and their captivating performance skills, the audience can expect compelling characters with an interesting storyline.

The trailer of The Idea of You is available to watch on YouTube.