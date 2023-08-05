5 must-watch films starring Nicholas Galitzine ahead of Red, White and Royal Blue

To say that there has been quite a bit of buzz about the upcoming movie Red, White and Royal Blue, starring Nicholas Galitzine, would be an understatement. Since the official trailer dropped about a month back, viewers have not stopped commenting on the undeniable chemistry between Nicholas and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Matthew Lopez's feature film directorial debut will be released on August 11, 2023. The story focuses on two young men who are constantly hounded by the press. Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) is the son of the first female President of the United States, while Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) is a British prince. They don't get off on the right foot when they first meet, but eventually start to develop feelings for one another.

Fans have high expectations from this anticipated movie. It is based on best-selling novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. While Nicholas Galitzine's role in the film has garnered plenty of attention, this isn't the first time that the talented actor has signed on to play a memorable character. The actor has an impressive body of work that showcases his passion for exploring different genres and roles.

Share, Cinderella, and 3 others films that display Nicholas Galitzine's impressive range

1) High Strung (2016)

The story follows a dancer named Ruby (Keenan Kampa) who doesn't enjoy contemporary dance. She meets a edgy violinist named Johnnie (Nicholas Galitzine), and ends up falling in love with him. They decide to take part in a competition that could potentially change their lives. Here, Nicholas Galitzine as Johnnie is enigmatic and charming, and he perfectly showcases the struggles faced by his character.

It isn't new for filmmakers to combine soul-stirring music and electrifying dance to create cinematic stories that delight and excite the audience. While it is true that director Michael Damian works with a familiar concept, he finds ways to make it his own. The script injects enough interesting characters and new elements to give viewers an entertaining and satisfying movie-watching experience.

2) Handsome Devil (2016)

In this movie directed by John Butler, the focus is on an ostracized teenager named Ned (Fionn O'Shea), who is having a hard time making friends at his all-boys boarding school. Things start looking up when he forms an unlikely bond with the school's star rugby player and his roommate, Connor (Nicholas Galitzine). However, it becomes clear that it won't be easy for them to stay true to one another.

Nicholas Galitzine is endearing as a confused young teenager who is having a hard time deciding what he wants from his life. His character is believable and relatable and showcases how even the best of people may sometimes falter due to peer pressure. The movie is heartfelt and carries a lot of meaningful messages about respecting the LGBTQ community.

3) Share (2019)

This movie tackles much important issues and is helmed by Rhianne Barreto. She plays 16-year-old Mandy Lundy, who wakes up after a night of partying and drinking on her lawn. She goes about her day as usual, but then a disturbing video of her emerges, and she has no memory of the incident. After that, she has to face repercussions of the same, as she tries to find out what really happened without falling apart.

Playing the role of A.J., Nicholas Galitzine comes across as a self-absorbed teenager. The audience is quick to think the worst of him as he is the one who takes the video of Mandy in a vulnerable state.

Directed by Pippa Bianco, the movie has been beautifully shot and has enough intrigue to keep the viewer wondering. At the same time, it also tackles serious issues like s*xual harassment, victim blaming, and the like. It is a serious movie, but one that is worth watching.

4) The Craft: Legacy (2020)

In this movie, three young witches namely Frankie (Gideon Adlon), Tabby (Lovie Simone), and Lourdes (Zoey Luna) are on the lookout for a fourth member to join their coven. When they make friends with Lily (Cailee Spaeny), they ask her to join them, but they soon realize that their powers may come at a price.

Nicholas Galitzine dons the role of school bully Timmy Andrews. At first, his character is unlikeable, but then becomes sensitive when the girls put a spell on him. He eventually apologizes to Lily for bullying her and become friends with the coven. However, he mysteriously commits suicide, which spooks the girls.

Directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, it is a sequel to The Craft (1996), which was a big hit. It has an interesting narrative and enough suspense to keep the audience hooked until the end.

5) Cinderella (2021)

Cinderella is one of most well-known stories in the world, and most viewers should know it by heart. However, this musical directed by Kay Cannon puts a different twist to it. Cinderella (Camila Cabello) dreams of making it on her own by selling her beautiful dresses.

Prince Robert is definitely one of Nicholas Galitzine's most memorable roles, as it helped put him on the map. He is charming and loyal and doesn't want to stand in the way of Cinderella's dream. Moreover, the charming Nicholas Galitzine stole many hearts in the audience when he showcased his excellent singing abilities.

Fans eagerly waiting to see Nicholas Galitzine in the upcoming Red, White and Royal Blue can watch these interesting titles starring the British actor while they wait for August 11 to come around.